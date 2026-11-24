The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested an accused, 'Dr’ Dharmendra Kumar Chandradev Singh, as part of its money laundering probe related to an alleged ₹200 crore bogus Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) donation racket.

ED's probe has revealed that Singh, despite not possessing any recognised medical qualification or registration with the Medical Council of India and having studied only up to Class XII, allegedly represented himself as a 'doctor' (HT File/ Representative) more less

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ED's probe has revealed that Singh, despite not possessing any recognised medical qualification or registration with the Medical Council of India and having studied only up to Class XII, allegedly represented himself as a 'doctor' and used the honorific ‘Doctor’ for nearly 30 years.

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Capitalising on the alleged dubious representation and credentials, he set up and ran a network of charitable trusts and entities purportedly engaged in healthcare-focused CSR activities, and allegedly mobilised substantial CSR funds from public sector units (PSUs) and private corporates.

The ED arrested Singh after his production before a special court on Monday, based on a production warrant issued by the court on Saturday on the ED's plea, which permitted the agency to arrest him. The ED will seek Singh's remand from the court on Tuesday to probe his alleged role in the case.

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{{^usCountry}} Singh was in judicial custody at the Mumbai Central Prison, widely known asArthur Road Jail, after his arrest by the Mumbai police in July. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh was in judicial custody at the Mumbai Central Prison, widely known asArthur Road Jail, after his arrest by the Mumbai police in July. {{/usCountry}}

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ED's investigation against Singh and others is based on an alleged cheating case registered in July by the Juhu police station against Kumar for offences under the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, the National Medical Commission Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The ED told the court on Monday that Singh allegedly "impersonated as a medical professional connected with health care and charitable activities through various trusts" and "is involved in money- laundering to the tune of Rs.200 crores." The ED also told the court that it had recorded Singh's statements on October 15 and 17 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), during which it was allegedly found that he was "guilty of an offence" under the Act.

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During the recording of the statement, Singh was confronted with material collected during the investigation relating to CSR projects, bank transactions, suppliers/vendors, intermediary entities, persons facilitating CSR contributions, accommodation-entry transactions, and movement of funds through various entities, the ED told the court.

Singh's lawyer, on the other hand, submitted before the court that as his statement has already been recorded by the ED, "there is no reason for further custody".

On perusal of the ED's plea for taking custody of Singh, the court said that "there are reasons to believe that the accused is involved in the laundering of a huge amount of money in the name of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)."

The court said about Singh, "Prima facie, his involvement is seen."

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While directing the ED to arrest Singh, the court also asked it to take due care to see that he gets proper treatment and medical aid if he has any health issue.

How the scam worked

According to ED officials, projects were pitched to the PSUs in the name of legitimate CSR initiatives, but they were allegedly either only partially executed or not executed in proportion to the funds received.

Vendor bills were allegedly inflated, and the excess amounts were siphoned off through bogus/shell entities. Kickbacks or commissions were allegedly paid to middlemen and brokers who facilitated the procurement of CSR funds and brokered the transactions, the officials said.

On the other hand, cash received as CSR contributions from private entities was allegedly recycled or returned substantially in cash to the contributing entities after retaining a small commission.

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“CSR funds of around ₹200 crore are understood to have been routed through this mechanism, indicating CSR diversion/recycling arrangement on a substantial scale,” an ED officer said.

The ED on October 5 said it had seized 21 lakh in cash, incriminating documents, and digital devices during multi-state searches at eight locations, including Mumbai, as part of its probe, which covered the premises of market operators, trustees, and middlemen. According to the ED, at least 40 public sector units (PSUs) and PSU banks across the country allegedly provided CSR donations to the trusts operated by the accused, purportedly for legitimate CSR initiatives.