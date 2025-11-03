ED attaching properties in probe against Anil Ambani led Reliance group

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is in the process of attaching properties worth several crores belonging to the Reliance Group led by industrialist Anil Ambani in connection with its money laundering probe into alleged loan fraud against him and his group companies, people familiar with the development said on Sunday. an officer confirmed that assets worth nearly ₹3,000 crore are being provisionally attached under the prevention of money laundering act (PMLA) in the probe. (PTI)

Without going into the specifics, an officer confirmed that assets worth nearly ₹3,000 crore are being provisionally attached under the prevention of money laundering act (PMLA) in the probe. “A detailed statement will be issued on the attachments,” said an officer, who didn’t want to be named.

HT reached out to a spokesperson of the company for a comment but did not get one till the time of going to press.

The Reliance Group had earlier denied any wrongdoing. The company stated in an email statement to HT on October 1, “The stated figure of ₹17,000 crore, along with the alleged linkages to Reliance Infrastructure, exists only in imagination — figments created by the source, without any truth or substance. Reliance Infrastructure continues to focus on executing its business plans and remains fully committed to creating long-term value for all stakeholders. The Company is also free of bank and financial institution debt, with a net worth of ₹14,883 crore as of June 2025.”

The financial crimes probe agency is investigating alleged financial irregularities and collective loan diversion pegged at more than ₹17,000 crore by multiple group companies of Anil Ambani, including Reliance Infrastructure (R-Infra).

It had also questioned Anil Ambani in the probe in August this year.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is also investigating the company and Anil Ambani and has already filed two separate charge sheets in two cases pertaining to fraudulent transactions between group companies, Yes Bank and firms owned by former bank CEO Rana Kapoor’s kin.

“CBI filed charge sheet on Thursday (before a Mumbai court) in two cases connected with fraudulent transactions between Anil Ambani’s Group companies, RCFL (Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd) and RHFL (Reliance Home Finance Ltd) on one hand and Yes Bank and the companies owned by Rana Kapoor’s wife Bindu Kapoor and daughters - Radha Kapoor and Roshni Kapoor,” a CBI spokesperson said in a statement in September.

The anti-corruption probe agency had registered two cases in 2022 against Rana Kapoor (former managing director and CEO of Yes Bank) and two Reliance group companies and others on the complaint filed by the chief vigilance officer of Yes Bank.

Raids have also been carried out at Reliance Group companies by both the agencies.