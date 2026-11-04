Hyderabad, The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at the premises of IPS officer P Sitarama Anjaneyulu and others as part of a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the evaluation of the answer sheets of an exam conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission , officials said.

ED raids against IPS officer, others in APPSC exam 'fraud' case

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A total of seven premises in Hyderabad and Secunderabad in Telangana and Guntur in Andhra Pradesh were covered by the officials of the central agency as part of the action.

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The ED case, registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act , stems from a 2025 FIR filed by the Andhra Pradesh Police for alleged irregularities that took place between 2018 and 2021 when the PSC issued a notification to fill 169 posts.

The police alleged irregularities in the manual evaluation of the PSC Group-I Main Examination answer scripts, during which ₹1.14 crore was reportedly paid to a private party.

Anjaneyulu, a 1992-batch Indian Police Service officer, was the Secretary of the PSC at that time, while Camsign Media was given the work of manual evaluation, according to the ED.

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{{^usCountry}} The officer served as the head of police intelligence in the DGP rank during the rule of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. The state police arrested him in this case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The officer served as the head of police intelligence in the DGP rank during the rule of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. The state police arrested him in this case. {{/usCountry}}

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The senior police officer was also arrested by the state police CID in 2025 in a case related to the alleged harassment and wrongful arrest of a Mumbai-based female actor.

Apart from the premises of Anjaneyulu, that of P Madhusudhana Rao, MD of Camsign Media, and Aavasa Resort Haailand in Chinakakani village of Guntur District were raided by ED teams.

The other locations raided by ED officials included that of TruGrader Services, a division of Stone Media Advisory Services Pvt. Ltd. , its MD Akella Peri Srinivasa Rao, and Mahamkali Raghuram, who was engaged in connection with the evaluation work, according to the ED.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.