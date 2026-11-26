Egg prices have fallen across major production and consumption centres in the country as exports to the Middle East have slowed, with shipments from Namakkal in Tamil Nadu, India’s largest egg-exporting hub, declining sharply over the past few days.

The slowdown in exports has increased the availability of eggs in the domestic market, putting downward pressure on prices. (Representative file photo) more less

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Shipments from Namakkal to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other Gulf markets have dropped from an average of 20 containers a day to barely three containers a day, according to industry inputs. India was supplying approximately 60 million eggs to the UAE and other Gulf markets, Ricky Thaper, Joint Secretary of the Poultry Federation of India.

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The slowdown in exports has increased the availability of eggs in the domestic market, putting downward pressure on prices, Thaper said.

Data from the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) shows that its suggested price in Namakkal fell from ₹6.70 on November 8-11 to ₹5.40 on November 24-25. The suggested price in Delhi also fell from ₹6.83 on November 16-20 to ₹6.30 on November 24-25.

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Prices have declined in other centres too. In Chennai, the price per egg fell from ₹7.40 on November 8-11 to ₹6 on November 24-25, while Bengaluru saw a decline from ₹7.20 to ₹6 over the same period.

“The poultry industry is also sensitive to bird flu outbreaks which have been reported in Namakkal. If an outbreak is reported in a particular zone, exports from that zone are not permitted, making the availability of export markets particularly important for producers,” another industry official told HT.