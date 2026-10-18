Maharashtra CM speaks to Tiger Shroff after assassination bid, dy CM Shinde says 'no gang will be spared'

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday condemned the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu area and said he had spoken to the actor and also the Mumbai Police Commissioner to ensure the assailants were apprehended swiftly.

Forensic Experts and Police collect samples of evidence from the spot where unidentified assailants fired at Tiger Shroff. (Hindustan Times)

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Fadnavis sought details of the incident from police commissioner Deven Bharti and asked him to nab the assailants quickly, expedite the investigation and take strict action against those responsible, news agency PTI reported.

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"We are all with you. We will track down the accused soon. Do not worry," Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, told the actor.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde also condemned the firing incident, calling it “deeply concerning”. He said he had spoken to both the Mumbai Police Commissioner and Shroff following the incident.

Shinde said the police had formed several teams to identify and arrest those responsible, adding that the government would not tolerate attempts by gangs to spread fear in the city.

Deep Dive Has Mumbai Police confirmed the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the firing at Tiger Shroff? No. The gang claimed responsibility in a purported social media post, but Mumbai Police have not confirmed any link. Police said the motive remains unclear as the investigation continues. How are police investigating the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff in Juhu? Mumbai Police formed 15 teams, including Crime Branch and local police personnel, to investigate and trace the assailants. Forensic experts are examining ballistic evidence, while police analyse nearby CCTV footage. What did Maharashtra's chief minister and deputy chief minister say after the attack on Tiger Shroff? Devendra Fadnavis said he spoke to the Mumbai Police Commissioner to help ensure the assailants were apprehended swiftly. Eknath Shinde also spoke to the commissioner and Shroff, and said no gang would be spared.

“Tiger Shroff’s vehicle was targeted. This incident is deeply concerning and condemnable; I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. I have spoken with the Police Commissioner, and I have also spoken with Tiger Shroff. The Mumbai Police Commissioner has formed several teams to track down those who opened fire—they will be apprehended and given a response in their own language. Our current priority is to keep Mumbai and its citizens safe.”

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{{^usCountry}} Emphasising that the safety of every citizen, regardless of whether they are a celebrity or an ordinary person, remained a top priority, he warned that those involved would face action and no gang would be spared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Emphasising that the safety of every citizen, regardless of whether they are a celebrity or an ordinary person, remained a top priority, he warned that those involved would face action and no gang would be spared. {{/usCountry}}

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“Whether it is a celebrity or an ordinary citizen, ensuring their safety is the responsibility of the police and the government, and there will be no negligence in this regard. No gang will be spared; we will not let them get away with this."

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"We have seen large-scale gang wars like this before, back in the 1990s. Even then, the Mumbai Police effectively handled the situation—they dealt with the perpetrators in their own language, ensuring that law and order were maintained. So, any gang attempting to spread terror here should think twice. This is Mumbai; this is Maharashtra,” Shinde told reporters.

‘Criminals no longer fear law’: Supriya Sule

NCP President Supriya Sule took a jibe at Maharashtra’s law and order situation, calling it ‘extremely alarming.” She questioned the situation of the state in which “criminals no longer fear the law” and urged the home minister to take appropriate measures to reassure the public.

“An incident has come to light where actor Tiger Shroff was targeted in a shooting in Mumbai. Shootings are continuously surfacing across the state, and the situation is such that criminals no longer fear the law. Fortunately, while the actor was not injured in this incident, it is understood that some individuals sustained injuries," she wrote in a post on X.

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“In broad daylight, on busy streets, criminals are brandishing swords and firing shots. This picture of the law and order situation in Maharashtra is extremely alarming. As a result, citizens are living in fear and are anxious about their safety. I request the Honorable Home Minister to please immediately review the law and order situation in the state and take appropriate measures to reassure the public.”

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‘Very sad’: Piyush Goyal

Union minister Piyush Goyal called it a “very sad incident” and expressed confidence in police, saying necessary action will be taken to arrest the accused. “This is a very sad incident. I am confident that the police will take necessary action and arrest the accused,” he told news agency ANI.

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Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad also condemned the incident and raised concerns over Mumbai’s security and law-and-order situation. Citing previous incidents of firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence and filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence, as well as the killing of veteran politician and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, she questioned the safety of the city’s residents.

"The firing was carried out by an unidentified person. However, this once again raises questions about how poor Mumbai's security and law-and-order situation has become. We have earlier seen firing outside Salman Khan's house. Unfortunately, Baba Siddique was shot dead, and firing also took place outside Rohit Shetty’s house. If Mumbai, the country's financial capital, whose police force was once compared to Scotland Yard, is in such a state, I want to ask: if politicians and actors are not safe in Mumbai, what will be the condition of the common man?” news agency PTI reported.

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AIMIM leader Waris Pathan also condemned the firing incident, raising concerns over Mumbai’s law-and-order situation and questioning how armed assailants could open fire in a crowded area such as Juhu. Pathan warned against a return to the era of underworld activity and threats to Bollywood personalities.

He called for an immediate investigation and strict action against those involved, holding the government accountable for ensuring public safety.

"In a place like Mumbai, on a Sunday, in the Juhu area, which is such a populated area where entire families visit Juhu Beach during the time of Navratri, some goons came to such a place and opened fire on Bollywood star Tiger Shroff, a young guy. ...What has happened to Mumbai? Do people want to take Mumbai back to the 90s era, when the underworld was active, film stars were threatened, and open firing took place? Shots were fired at Salman Khan, then at Rohit Shetty's home, and now this happened on a Sunday evening.”

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“What is the police doing? ...Whatever the extent of truth, this is a very serious and grave matter. The police should immediately conduct an investigation and take strict action against whoever is involved. We do not want Mumbai to go back to that era. Ensure safety, what is the government doing? When the government strays from its priorities, such incidents start happening. This is a total failure of law and order."

According to preliminary information, three unidentified men on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire on the actor. Three people were reportedly injured, including the actor’s driver, who is said to have been struck by a bullet on his hand.