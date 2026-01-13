Pathanamthitta , Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place at the Lord Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala here ahead of the annual Makaravilakku festival, which falls on Wednesday this year. Elaborate arrangements in Sabarimala ahead of Makaravilakku

Travancore Devaswom Board , which manages the hill shrine, on Tuesday said around 2,000 police personnel would be deployed at the shrine on the festival day.

As per the High Court order, entry to Sannidhanam on Makaravilakku day has been restricted to 30,000 pilgrims through the virtual queue system and 5,000 via spot booking, it said.

Movement of pilgrims from Nilakkal to Pampa will be stopped from 10 am, and from Pampa to Sannidhanam from 11 am, a statement from TDB said.

The Thiruvabharanam procession, carrying sacred jewels to be adored on Lord Ayyappa, will reach the traditional route around 5.30 pm under tight security and is expected to arrive at Sannidhanam at about 6.20 pm on Makaravilakku day, it said.

Devotees have been advised not to touch the wooden box carrying "Thiruvabharanam" or create congestion along the procession route.

TDB sources said pilgrims have been asked to view the Makara Jyothi only from designated viewpoints and to avoid cooking or engaging in any unsafe activities in forest areas.

In view of the festival, the Forest Department also made additional safety arrangements, including the construction of a temporary footbridge across the River Pampa, installation of barricades and deployment of 120 extra personnel in the Pampa, Pulmedu and Sannidhanam areas.

Services of the eco development committee, with 136 volunteers, have been arranged for sanitation work at key locations.

The Fire and Rescue Services have stationed teams at Sannidhanam, Pampa and other sensitive locations, with 31 vehicles, including ambulances and rescue units, in view of heavy rush.

A trained scuba diving team has also been deployed at Pampa. Joint inspections are being carried out by the police, Forest Department and Fire and Rescue Services to ensure safety.

Authorities reiterated that pilgrims should strictly follow all instructions issued by the police and other departments to ensure a safe and hassle-free Makaravilakku festival, the TDB urged in the statement.

