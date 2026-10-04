Elderly couple found dead at Kolkata home; note says 1 lakh left for funeral

An elderly couple was found dead inside their home in Panchasayar on the southern outskirts of Kolkata on Sunday morning, police officers probing the incident said.

The victims have been identified as a 67-year-old man and his 60-year-old wife. (Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

The victims have been identified as a 67-year-old man and his 60-year-old wife. The man allegedly committed suicide, while his wife was found lying on the bed in the same room.

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"The man was found hanging from a ceiling fan while the woman's body was lying on the bed in the same room. Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death. Initial probe indicates that the man died by suicide," a police officer said, requesting anonymity.

A note and ₹1 lakh were found when police arrived. The note said the money should be used for the couple’s funeral.

"A handwritten note and ₹1 lakh were found on a table. The note said the money should be used for the couple's funeral," the officer added.

Local people and some relatives of the couple, who also live in the same neighbourhood, told the police that they called the man several times from outside in the morning but nobody responded. The relatives went to the rear of the building and saw through a window that the man was dead. They informed the police, who then broke into the ground-floor flat.

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{{^usCountry}} "The relatives said the couple went into depression after their only son died around two decades ago and their financial condition was also poor. Both had been suffering from multiple ailments," the police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The relatives said the couple went into depression after their only son died around two decades ago and their financial condition was also poor. Both had been suffering from multiple ailments," the police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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"The deaths are being probed," he added.