Election Commission likely to hold special revision of voter rolls ahead of UP assembly elections

Amid a raging controversy over the deletion of millions of voters during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in various states, the Election Commission is likely to hold a special summary revision (SSR) of voter rolls in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the assembly elections in the state, people aware of the matter said on Sunday.

The Special Summary Revision exercise is likely to be launched in October-November. (FILE PHOTO)

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The SSR exercise is likely to be launched in October-November, they added, but did not provide any specific dates.

The Election Commission is likely to release the voter list for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in the first week of January. Ahead of the 2022 elections, an SSR was conducted in the state. The final voter list was published on January 5, 2022.

Election Commission's special summary revision

After the SIR concluded in April in Uttar Pradesh, the final electoral rolls had 133.9 million voters, shrinking by 13.24%, compared to 154.4 million voters listed in the electoral rolls published on October 27, 2025, after a special summary revision.

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{{^usCountry}} Both SIR and SSR are essentially revision of electoral rolls. However, while SSR is an annual exercise usually taken up ahead of elections, SIR is conducted in decades, the people said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both SIR and SSR are essentially revision of electoral rolls. However, while SSR is an annual exercise usually taken up ahead of elections, SIR is conducted in decades, the people said. {{/usCountry}}

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The Election Commission of India has announced a ‘no voter to be left behind’ campaign across 20 states where SIR has been completed to address allegations of indiscriminate deletions of voters.

The drive is aimed at re-enrolling any genuine or eligible citizens whose names were accidentally omitted during the recent voter list clean-up exercises.

“SIR has already been completed in 20 States/UTs. Any person whose name has got left out during SIR or thereafter, and any person including young/ first-time voter, may apply to the concerned ERO, for inclusion of their names in the electoral rolls under the process of continuous updation.

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CEOs have been directed to facilitate the same. The CEOs, DEOs, EROs will immediately launch a special drive for enrolment of these electors,” the poll body said in a press note issued on September 26.

Also Read | Your name on the electoral roll: Every form you may need, and the controversies over them as SIR continues

Under this special drive, the ECI stated that the requirement of a declaration form along with Form 6 (for enrolment as a voter) mapping themselves or their parents to the 2002-base rolls (2003 in UP) has been scrapped.

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Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa said any eligible citizen can apply by filling out Form-6 online through the Election Commission of India’s Citizen Service Portal (voters.eci.gov.in) or the ECINET Mobile App.

Rinwa did not specifically comment on SSR.

However, regarding revision of electoral rolls in the state, he said, “All district electoral officers have been directed to conduct extensive publicity in this regard at the district level through various means, so that as many citizens as possible can receive information.”

Last month, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had claimed that the Election Commission of India could undertake another review of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the assembly elections and urged his party workers to remain vigilant.

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Frequently Asked Questions What is the purpose of the special summary revision (SSR) in Uttar Pradesh? The SSR is likely to update the voter rolls ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. When is the SSR exercise expected to be launched? The SSR exercise is likely to be launched in October-November. How can eligible citizens apply to be included in the electoral rolls? Eligible citizens can apply by filling out Form-6 online through the Election Commission of India’s Citizen Service Portal or the ECINET Mobile App. What is the 'no voter to be left behind' campaign? It is a campaign aimed at re-enrolling any genuine or eligible citizens whose names were accidentally omitted during the recent voter list clean-up exercises.