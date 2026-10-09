Election results Tamil Nadu LIVE: Bypolls to 2 seats test CM Vijay's new govt; counting underway, trends awaited

Bypolls were held in the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies in West Bengal and Thattanchavady constituency of Puducherry.

Tamil Nadu election results | Key points

-Voting: Polling concluded peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, for byelections to two Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry, which are being seen as a test of popularity for the incumbent coalition governments headed by the TVK and AINRC, respectively.

Voter turnout: Voting began at 7 am and concluded at 6 pm on October 6. In Tamil Nadu, the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies, both reserved seats, recorded voter turnouts of 85.99 per cent and 80.31 per cent, respectively, by 6 pm, according to election authorities. The Thattanchavady constituency in Puducherry recorded a turnout of 80.81% by 6 pm. No major untoward incidents were reported during polling, and officials swiftly addressed minor technical glitches in EVM-VVPAT equipment at a few booths.

Why are Tamil Nadu bypolls key: The high-stakes byelections in Tamil Nadu are significant not only for the incumbent TVK government, with chief minister Vijay's first electoral battle in the state since coming to power earlier this year, but also for the main opposition DMK and the AIADMK, which was relegated to third place in the April Assembly election. In Puducherry, the byelection is seen as a test of popularity for the four-month-old NDA government led by chief minister N Rangasamy. His resignation from the Thattanchavady seat necessitated the electoral exercise.