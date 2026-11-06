Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh power utilities have restored electricity to nearly 29 lakh consumers in cyclone-affected areas, with restoration work progressing across coastal districts.

Electricity supply restored to 29 lakh consumers in cyclone-affected areas in Andhra

Special Chief Secretary K Vijayanand reviewed the restoration operations at the State Load Dispatch Centre and appreciated electricity personnel for working round the clock under challenging weather conditions.

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"Electricity supply has been restored to nearly 29 lakh consumers in cyclone-hit areas, and restoration work is continuing across the affected coastal districts," Vijayanand said in an official release late on Thursday.

Cyclone Murasu, which made landfall near Kothapatnam on November 3, severely damaged power infrastructure in Bapatla, Prakasam, Palnadu, Guntur, NTR and Krishna districts.

"Despite extensive damage to power infrastructure, our teams have worked continuously to restore electricity to households, farmers and businesses. Our foremost priority has been the safety and well-being of citizens," Vijayanand said.

He said some areas were still facing restoration delays as electricity poles had fallen into ponds and waterlogging was preventing field personnel from erecting new poles. Officials were making alternative arrangements to provide temporary power supply in such locations.

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{{^usCountry}} The cyclone also damaged several extra-high-tension transmission lines. A 220-kV terminal tower collapsed in Bapatla, bringing down its lines across the 132-kV Parchuru-Chirala corridor. Technical teams cleared the obstruction despite strong flood currents and restored power supply. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cyclone also damaged several extra-high-tension transmission lines. A 220-kV terminal tower collapsed in Bapatla, bringing down its lines across the 132-kV Parchuru-Chirala corridor. Technical teams cleared the obstruction despite strong flood currents and restored power supply. {{/usCountry}}

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At the 400/220/132-kV Guddigudem substation, floodwaters breached the compound wall. Engineers deployed heavy motor pumps to drain the water, conducted technical inspections and restored the 400-kV lines, 220-kV bus and primary ICTs.

Under the Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited zone, 1,001 specialised teams comprising 11,537 personnel restored power across all 552 affected substations and 5,753 villages, benefiting nearly 29 lakh consumers.

In the CPDCL zone, more than 230 specialised teams were engaged in restoration work in heavily flood-affected mandals, including Naguluppala Padu and Kothapatnam, restoring electricity to over three lakh domestic and commercial connections, the release said.

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Vijayanand urged people to stay away from fallen electricity poles, snapped wires and electrical equipment in waterlogged areas.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.