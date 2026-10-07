Elon Musk blames Starlink hurdles in India on ‘monopolistic chokeholds’

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday alleged that Starlink was being “blocked by certain oligarchs” in India to protect their “monopolistic chokehold” over the country, as the satellite internet company continues to await final clearances to begin commercial services.

Musk alleged Starlink is being “blocked by certain oligarchs” in India to protect their “monopolistic chokehold” as clearances remain pending. (REUTERS)

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Responding to a post arguing that India needs Starlink to bridge connectivity gaps in underserved areas, Musk said: “Unfortunately, we are being blocked by certain oligarchs in order to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people. You can guess who they are … This is a crime against the people of India!”

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{{^usCountry}} A mail to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) did not elicit a response till the time of going to press. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A mail to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) did not elicit a response till the time of going to press. {{/usCountry}}

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Starlink, owned by Musk’s SpaceX, provides broadband internet using a constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites, allowing connectivity in areas where mobile networks can be difficult to reach. Starlink has received a government licence to provide satellite communication services in India, along with Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications. However, the companies still require spectrum allocation and security clearances before commercial services can begin. Starlink is also awaiting other regulatory approvals, including foreign investment-related clearances.

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Starlink has partnered with Bharti Airtel in India. In March 2025, Airtel announced an agreement with SpaceX to explore bringing Starlink services to its customers, including the possibility of selling Starlink equipment through Airtel stores and offering the service to business customers. The two companies also agreed to explore using Starlink to connect communities, schools and health centres in rural areas, and using Airtel’s ground network infrastructure to support Starlink’s operations.

Also Read | Elon Musk pitches Starlink for rural India amidst stalled launch

Musk’s post came on the same day that Lauren Dreyer, vice-president of Starlink Business Operations at SpaceX, said at the India Mobile Congress in New Delhi that the company had built its India operations around the country’s security requirements.

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“We’ve built our Starlink operations specifically for India in recognition of Indian security requirements and other regulations, establishing controls at every layer for India and keeping India user data within India,” she said. Dreyer said Starlink had already established 20 gateway sites comprising hundreds of antennas and was ready to begin operations.

“We are ready to serve in India, once India is ready,” she said, adding that Starlink had been working with Indian regulators, operators and industry for the past five years. She also said the company could help address the “last mile” connectivity challenge, with people able to “connect within minutes, and not years”.