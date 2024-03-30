 Elvish Yadav now booked by Gurugram Police for using prohibited snakes in video | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Elvish Yadav now booked by Gurugram Police for using prohibited snakes in video

ByHT News Desk
Mar 30, 2024 08:42 PM IST

Elvish Yadav recently spent five days in jail after Noida Police arrested him in connection with a snake venom case.

YouTuber Elvish Yadav who recently got bail by a Noida court in the snake venom case has now been booked by the Gurugram Police for using prohibited snakes in his videos. The Gurugram Police on Saturday booked Elvish Yadav and singer Rahul Yadav, known as Fazalpuria. The police action came days after a court in Gurugram ordered the police to file an FIR against the social media influencer after animal rights activist Saurabh Gupta approached the court against a video shot by Elvish Yadav in a mall in Gurugram.

Elvish Yadav has now three cases against him in Delhi-NCR -- two related to snake and one for assaulting YouTuber Maxtern.(PTI)
Elvish Yadav has now three cases against him in Delhi-NCR -- two related to snake and one for assaulting YouTuber Maxtern.(PTI)

Saurabh Gupta works with BJP MP Maneka Gandhi's People for Animals. He moved the court stating that Elvish and 50 other people were seen using various snakes prohibited under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, in a viral video. Gupta said last year he logged a complaint with the police, met Gurugram Commissioner in person but there was no action.

Elvish Yadav now has three cases against him in Delhi-NCR -- two related to rare snakes and one because of his viral video of beating up YouTuber Maxtern. In the other snake case, Elvish Yadav was accused of supplying snake venom to a rave party in Noida. According to reports, Elvish after his arrest confessed that he arranged snake venom for rave parties. That case was also filed by Maneka Gandhi's PFA which, in fact, organised the rave party as a decoy to bust the people behind supplying snake venom to such parties.

Apart from these three instances where Elvish has been booked, there are several complaints against him that he was threatening people.

The video in question was shot at Gurugram's Earth Iconic Mall in Sector 71 last year.

