Encounter between militants and security forces underway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam

An encounter has broken out between militants and security forces in Zinpanchal, Chrar-e-Sharief, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district.

The Budgam police, 53 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF forces are at the encounter site. Reports indicate that two to three militants have been trapped.

The encounter began when the security forces, while acting on specific information about militant presence in Hapatnar forests of Chrar-e-Sharief, began a cordon and search operation.

“As the cordon was being tightened, the hiding terrorists fired upon the security forces triggering the encounter which is presently on,” news agency IANS quoted the police as saying, adding that the area is mountainous and reinforcements have been rushed in.

The security forces have placed the area under cordon.

More details awaited.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 09:57 IST