Home / India News / CRPF personnel killed, terrorist shot down in encounter in Srinagar’s Malabagh

CRPF personnel killed, terrorist shot down in encounter in Srinagar’s Malabagh

Two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the congested locality.

india Updated: Jul 02, 2020 23:54 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
An encounter broke out in Srinagar’s Malabagh(ANI)
         

A CRPF trooper and a terrorist were killed in an encounter at Srinagar’s Malabagh locality that began late Thursday evening, police said.

Two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the congested locality.

A a cordon and search operation was launched in the area, near Habak Crossing, after a tip-off about presence of militants there, a police official said. The operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire towards the security personnel, the official added.

More details are awaited.

(with inputs from PTI)

