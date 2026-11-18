An encounter broke out between between security forces and terrorists on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Security personnel during an encounter between terrorists and security forces, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir. (Representational Photo/PTI)

“Encounter started with terrorists and Joint party of JKP and SF in Kulgam,” Kashmir Police said in a post on X.

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This comes after Umar Nisar Dar, an associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Mohammed Lateef Bhat, was killed in an encounter in Kulgam on Monday.

Hunt for Bhat is still underway. The two are suspected of carrying out the attack on the CRPF post at Akhran on November 11.

Police officials, requesting anonymity, identified Dar, a former bread-maker, as the LeT commander’s associate. Dar had joined The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the Pakistan-based LeT, barely a week before the November 11 Akhran attack, which left three CRPF personnel injured, officials said.

During the searches on early Wednesday morning, contact with the terrorists was established, leading to a renewed firefight that is ongoing, news agency PTI reported.

CCTV footage shows Dar, Bhat

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{{^usCountry}} Surveillance footage from November 10 and 11 purportedly captured the duo conducting reconnaissance at multiple locations on November 10, police officials familiar with the investigation said on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Surveillance footage from November 10 and 11 purportedly captured the duo conducting reconnaissance at multiple locations on November 10, police officials familiar with the investigation said on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

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CCTV footage also captured their movements as they fled following an attack on a CRPF post that left three soldiers injured, police sources said.

During the reconnaissance, the two visited several locations, including Mir Bazar, Akhran, Hablish and Kilam, to identify potential targets and plan attacks on security forces.

Dar's encounter

Dar and Bhat were intercepted by security forces at Laroo on Monday. During the ensuing encounter, Dar was killed, while a search operation to track down Bhat continued.

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Officials said the operation began after local police received intelligence inputs that two people suspected of involvement in the November 11 attack were moving near the Laru bypass. On noticing the movement of security forces, the two suspects fled to two nearby schools located near an apple orchard, where students were present.

Nearby Army units and the CRPF joined the operation, and an initial cordon was established. The immediate priority was to evacuate the children from the two schools to prevent civilian casualties. The process took around 90 minutes, officials said. Security forces launched the operation after the area had been cleared of civilians.

Bhat is believed to have escaped the initial cordon and may have sustained bullet injuries. Security forces have intensified efforts to trace him, cordoning off several areas around the orchard, officials said.

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Drones and sniffer dogs have been deployed as part of the extensive search operation, and additional forces have also been deployed to strengthen the cordon, they said.

The officials said the search operation has been extended to dozens of villages surrounding the site of Monday’s encounter, with security forces maintaining heightened surveillance and carrying out door-to-door searches at identified locations.

During the investigation, agencies established that Umar had been providing shelter and assistance to LeT commander Bhat for the past five to six months.

(With input from agencies)

Deep Dive Where in Kulgam did the encounter reported by Kashmir Police take place? The report places the encounter in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, but does not give a more specific location. Kashmir Police said a joint party of the JKP and security forces was involved. What earlier Kulgam encounter was linked to the attack on the CRPF post? Related reports describe an encounter at Laroo village on Monday, after two suspects linked to the November 11 attack were traced near the Laroo bypass. Umar Nisar Dar was killed, and a search for Mohammed Lateef Bhat continued. Who were security forces searching for after the Laroo encounter? They were searching for Mohammed Lateef Bhat, a Lashkar-e-Taiba commander suspected of involvement in the CRPF post attack. Officials said he may have escaped the initial cordon and may have been injured.