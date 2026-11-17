Surveillance footage documenting Umar Nisar Dar, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant commander Mohammed Lateef Bhat's associate killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam on Monday, showed the duo conducting reconnaissance at multiple locations on November 10, police officials familiar with the investigation said on Tuesday. A security official during an encounter between terrorists and security forces, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, Monday. (PTI Photo)

Police sources identified Dar as the LeT commander's associate killed in the encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday, while a five-day search operation continued for Bhat.

Bhat and Dar are suspected of carrying out the attack on the CRPF post at Akhran on November 11.

The closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage also purportedly captured their movements as they fled following an attack on a CRPF post that left three soldiers injured, police sources said.

During the reconnaissance, the two visited several locations, including Mir Bazar, Akhran, Hablish and Kilam, to identify potential targets and plan attacks on security forces.

A missing complaint, then encounter After Dar went missing, his family lodged a missing persons report at Kulgam police station. During the investigation, agencies established that Umar had been providing shelter and assistance to LeT commander Bhat for the past five to six months.

Investigations further revealed that immediately after the Akhran incident, Dar joined the TRF outfit.

Dar and Bhat were intercepted by security forces at Laroo on Monday. During the ensuing encounter, Dar was killed, while a search operation to track down Bhat remains underway.

Officials said the operation began after local police received intelligence inputs that two people suspected of involvement in the November 11 attack were moving near the Laru bypass. On noticing the movement of security forces, the two suspects fled to two nearby schools located near an apple orchard, where students were present.

Nearby Army units and the CRPF joined the operation, and an initial cordon was established. The immediate priority was to evacuate the children from the two schools to prevent civilian casualties. The process took around 90 minutes, officials said. Security forces launched the operation after the area had been cleared of civilians.

Bhat, 22, a resident of Khrewan in Kulgam, is affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and is believed by officials to be the only active local terrorist operating in Jammu and Kashmir. He is believed to have escaped the initial cordon and may have sustained bullet injuries. Security forces have intensified efforts to trace him, cordoning off several areas around the orchard, officials said.