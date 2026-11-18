A fresh encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday, with most-wanted terrorist Lateef Bhat, who had escaped the cordon after his aide was killed earlier this week, now trapped, officials said. Bhat is believed to be the last active local terrorist commander in South Kashmir.

A security official during an encounter between terrorists and security forces, in Kulgam district. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Bhat has taken shelter inside a mosque since Wednesday morning. Efforts by security forces to persuade him to surrender have failed so far. The village of Zangalgam has been cordoned off, and an operation is underway to neutralise the terrorist.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Kashmir Zone Police confirmed the encounter in a post on X, saying, "#Encounter started with terrorists and joint party of JKP and SF in Kulgam."

Deep Dive Is terrorist Lateef Bhat trapped in the Kulgam encounter? Officials said Bhat, who escaped the Laru bypass cordon on Monday, is believed to be among the terrorists trapped in the ongoing operation. Why did the Kulgam encounter resume on Wednesday? Security forces re-established contact with the terrorists during searches early Wednesday, triggering a renewed exchange of gunfire. How did the search operation for Lateef Bhat begin? After Umar Nisar Dar was killed in an encounter on Monday, security forces continued searching the area for Bhat, who had escaped the initial cordon.

Security forces had continued a massive search operation across a vast area around the encounter site since Monday, with no exchange of gunfire reported until Wednesday morning. Contact was re-established with the terrorists during searches early Wednesday, triggering the renewed firefight.

Bhat escaped after aide was killed

On Monday, security forces intercepted Bhat and Dar near the Laroo bypass area of Kulgam. An encounter broke out, in which Dar was killed, while Bhat managed to escape the cordon.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Dar, a former breadmaker who had been reported missing by his family, allegedly joined The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), barely a week before the encounter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dar, a former breadmaker who had been reported missing by his family, allegedly joined The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), barely a week before the encounter. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

According to officials, Dar had allegedly provided shelter and logistical support to Bhat for nearly six months. The two are suspected of conducting reconnaissance before attacking a CRPF post in Akhran village on November 11, an attack that left three personnel injured.

Investigators reportedly found CCTV footage showing the two conducting reconnaissance at multiple locations, including Mir Bazar, Akhran, Hablish and Kilam, on November 10, a day before the attack.

Who is Lateef Bhat?

Mohammed Lateef Bhat, 22, a resident of Khrewan village in Kulgam, is among the most wanted terrorists in the Kashmir Valley and is believed to be the only surviving local terrorist operating in the region, according to officials.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He is suspected of involvement in multiple terror attacks, including the November 11 attack on CRPF personnel in Kulgam. Security forces have intensified operations to track him down following his escape from the cordon on Monday.