Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, days after attack

A gunfight erupted between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, days after a major attack in the district killed at least 40 CRPF personnel.

State police and Army launched a cordon and search operation overnight at Pinglish village in Pulwama district after a brief exchange of fire, according to a police spokesman.

At least two or three militants are believed to be trapped at the site. There have been no reports of any casualty yet.

At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday when a Jaish militant rammed a car filled with explosives into a convoy carrying jawans on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Lethpora of Pulwama district.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 07:48 IST