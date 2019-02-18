Pulwama terror attack updates: Blast in house where 3 terrorists trapped in Pulwama encounter

Days after a major terror attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel, four army personnel, including a major, were killed in a gunfight between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama early on Monday.

State police and Army launched a cordon and search operation overnight at Pingilana village in Pulwama district after a brief exchange of fire, according to a police spokesman.

11:05 am IST Blast in house where 3 trapped in Pulwama encounter were hiding The house where three including a Jaish commander were hiding blasted during the ongoing encounter in Pulwama.





10:55 am IST Civilian killed Along with four army personnel, a civilian was killed on Monday in the ongoing encounter between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama





10:50 am IST Jaish commander among 3 trapped Three militants, including Jaish commander is trapped in the ongoing encounter with security forces in Pulwama.





10:45 am IST Was asked to leave city: Kashmiri doctor in West Bengal A Kashmiri doctor, who has been living in Kolkata for 22 years, has claimed that he has been asked to leave the city or face “dire consequences” following the Pulwama terror strike that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF men. The doctor, however, has decided to stay put after the West Bengal government came to his rescue. The doctor, who did not wish to be named, said he was heckled but he had not paid much heed to the threats he had received initially. However, his concern grew when some men gathered outside his residence and threatened to harm his daughter unless he “returned to Pakistan”. On February 15, a day after the Pulwama attack, five men aged between 20 and 25 years came to his house after he returned home from his chamber, the doctor said, adding that they asked him to leave the city immediately and “go back to Pakistan as Kashmiris have no place in this country”.





10:40 am IST Heavy firing in Pulwama’s Pinglina village Heavy firing between militants and security forces is going on in Pulwama’s Pinglina village. Announcements have been made advising locals to stay indoors.





10:32 am IST Jaish-e-Mohammed commander linked to Pulwama attack trapped in encounter: ANI A top Jaish-e-Mohammed commander linked to Pulwama attack is believed to be trapped in the ongoing encounter with security forces in Pulwama, reported news agency ANI quoting sources.





10:25 am IST BJP ally LJP shoots off letter to PM Moved by the Pulwama terror attack, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), an ally of the ruling BJP at the Centre, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strike at the roots of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. In a letter written to Modi, LJP parliamentary board chairman Chirag Paswan pleaded that the drive against terrorism “must not be halted this time, until a single terrorist was alive”. “Under your able leadership, the country has made all-round progress in the last five years. This has unsettled Pakistan. The neighbouring country has sponsored many cowardly acts so far, but the latest incident has left the nation, especially the youth, enraged,” Paswan said in the letter, copies of which were shared with the media here late Sunday night.





10:19 am IST Major among 4 army men of 55 Rashtriya Rifles killed in encounter 4 Indian Army personnel of 55 Rashtriya Rifles, who lost their lives in encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on Monday have been identified as Major VS Dhoundiyal, Havaldar Sheo Ram, Sepoy Ajay Kumar and Sepoy Hari Singh, reported news agency ANI.





10:00 am IST Curfew in Jammu enters day 4 The curfew in Jammu continued on Monday for the fourth consecutive day with authorities likely to take a decision on its relaxation later. “The curfew that was imposed on February 15 in Jammu city will continue today,” the police said. “A decision on its relaxation will be taken later in the day.” The police said that no untoward incident occurred anywhere in the city on Sunday night. The curfew was imposed after miscreants torched vehicles and damaged several others carrying number plates of the Kashmir Valley in protest against the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama that killed 49 CRPF troopers.



