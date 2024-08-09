 Enforcement Directorate's assistant director in CBI net: What is the case about? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Enforcement Directorate's assistant director in CBI net: What is the case about?

ByHT News Desk
Aug 09, 2024 07:11 PM IST

The CBI court after reviewing the (FIR) said that there are good reasons to believe that the allegations against the ED officer are well founded.

An assistant director of the Enforcement Director (ED) was remanded to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody by a special court in Mumbai till August 14 in a bribery case.

Central Bureau of Investigation arrested an assistant director of the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly taking a bribe of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 lakh from a Mumbai-based jeweller.(PTI)
Central Bureau of Investigation arrested an assistant director of the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly taking a bribe of 20 lakh from a Mumbai-based jeweller.(PTI)

The assistant director Sandeep Singh Yadav was arrested by the premier investigative agency on Thursday for allegedly taking a bribe of 20 lakh from a Mumbai-based jeweller.

Yadav allegedly had threatened the Mumbai-based bullion dealer with the arrest of his son in a money laundering case.

Special CBI judge SP Naik after reviewing the first information report (FIR) and case diary said that there are good reasons to believe that the allegations against the enforcement directorate officer are well founded.

The CBI reported that on August 4, the Enforcement Directorate carried out searches at the premises of Vipul Thakkar, who operates a bullion business named V S Gold in connection with a money laundering investigation.

Read: Manish Sisodia walks out of Tihar jail after bail granted in excise policy case

Yadav is accused of threatening to arrest Thakkar's son and initially demanding 25 lakh. After some negotiations, the demand was lowered to 20 lakh.

However, Thakkar reported the matter to the CBI following which the agency began its investigation and found the allegations true.

Conspiracy hatched by assistant director

“The verification of the complaint in the presence of independent witnesses, prima facie revealed criminal conspiracy hatched by Sandeep Singh, assistant director, Enforcement Directorate HQ, New Delhi with unknown others to obtain undue advantage from the complainant of 20 lakh by himself and through other persons from the complainant Vipul Thakkar for not arresting his son Nihar Thakkar in the matter being investigated by the ED,” the CBI mentioned in its FIR.

The Mumbai unit of the CBI apprehended Yadav, officer from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in Delhi while he was accepting a bribe.

The CBI informed the court that the investigation was at a critical juncture and that Yadav's custody was necessary. Yadav through his lawyer argued that he was being falsely accused.

He also claimed that no cash was found at his residence and said that he was willing to cooperate with the investigation and provide his voice sample, asserting that his custody was therefore unnecessary.

With PTI inputs

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Enforcement Directorate's assistant director in CBI net: What is the case about?
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On