Manish Sisodia walks out of Tihar jail after 17 months: ‘I was not alone’

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia walked out of Tihar jail on Friday hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. His release comes after a prolonged period of 17 months in custody without trial. New Delhi: AAP leader Manish Sisodia waves to supporters after being released from Tihar jail following his bail granted by the Supreme Court in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.(PTI)

A large gathering of AAP leaders and party workers assembled outside Tihar Jail to welcome Sisodia, who was greeted with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Inquilab Zindabad' slogans.

Addressing the supporters and media after his release, Sisodia expressed his deep gratitude towards Dr B.R. Ambedkar, saying, “Ever since this order came in the morning, every inch of my skin has been feeling indebted to Babasaheb. I don't understand how I will pay off this debt to Babasaheb.”

“I was not (alone) in jail for the past 17 months, but every Delhiite and schoolchildren of Delhi were with me emotionally. I want to thank the Supreme Court from the bottom of my heart. It used the power of the Constitution to slap the face of dictatorship,” he added.

Sisodia said it was an emotional moment for everyone and hoped that the power of the Constitution and democracy will pave the way for the release of Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi and AAP supremo who is also in Tihar jail in the same case.

Kejriwal's former deputy thanked senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi for helping him walk out of the jail.

Senior AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Atishi, and Saurabh Bharadwaj were present outside Tihar to receive Sisodia.

The Supreme Court granted Manish Sisodia regular bail in both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases on a personal bond of ₹10 lakh, with two sureties of the same amount. The court noted that Sisodia had been in custody since February 2023 and that the trial had not yet commenced, depriving him of his right to a speedy trial.

The bench said it would be a travesty of justice to deny him bail at this stage and reaffirmed the legal principle that “bail is a rule, and jail is an exception.”