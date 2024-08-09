Video: AAP's Atishi breaks down as Manish Sisodia gets bail after 17 months

Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday broke down as she welcomed Supreme Court's bail to her senior colleague Manish Sisodia in the alleged corruption case linked to now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case. According to Atishi, the current Delhi education minister, the Supreme Court's verdict is a victory for the man (Manish Sisodia) “who shaped Delhi education revolution”. AAP leader Atishi breaks down as she welcomes Supreme Court's bail to Manish Sisodia. (ANI)

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Manish Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi, in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, noting that he has been in custody for 17 months.

A bench of justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan said Manish Sisodia has been in custody for 17 months and trial has not yet commenced, depriving him of the right to speedy trial.

"Today the truth has won, the students of Delhi have won...He was put in jail because he provided good education to poor children," Atishi said as turned emotional.

The education minister also posted “Satyamev Jayate” on X (formally Twitter).

Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, 2023 for purported irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in the money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9, 2023. He resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023.

What Raghav Chadha said

In a post on X in Hindi, party MP Raghav Chadha said, "The whole country is happy today as Manish Sisodia, the hero of Delhi education revolution, got bail. I express my gratitude to the Honorable Supreme Court from the bottom of my heart."

"Manish ji was kept behind the bars for 530 days. His crime was that he gave a better future to the children of the poor. Dear children, your Manish uncle is coming back," Raghav Chadha said.

Hailing Manish Sisodia's bail as a “victory of truth”, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, said, "This verdict is a slap on the Centre's dictatorship. He was in jail for 17 months. His life was destroyed in those months. He could have worked for the education of children during that time."

"We hope that other leaders of the party, Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain, will also get bail and justice. I bow down before the Supreme Court for this verdict," he added.

This verdict is a big boost for the AAP, he said.