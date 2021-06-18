‘Ensure safety of healthcare workers’: Health ministry to states, Union territories

The Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) on Friday wrote to states and Union territories, urging them to take necessary steps to ensure safety of healthcare workers. The letter, written by Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the health ministry, came on a day when Indian Medical Association (IMA) held nationwide protests against attacks on doctors in various parts of the country.





“Healthcare workers are the most crucial resources who are undertaking the battle of Covid-19 management at all fronts. However, while the country at large has applauded the efforts of the health fraternity, they have also been stigmatised and even violence is resorted to against healthcare workers,” Agarwal wrote in his letter addressed to additional chief secretary/principal secretary/health secretary of all states and UTs.

Highlighting various initiatives taken by the central government to ensure safety and protection of healthcare workers, Agarwal wrote that on April 22, 2020, the MoHFW issued an Ordinance duly amending the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, providing protection to healthcare personnel and their property against violence during epidemics. “The Ordinance was further notified as the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Act, 2020, on September 29,” he wrote.

Agarwal also mentioned how the health ministry, on several occasions, highlighted the need to ensure safety and security of healthcare workers at their living, as well as working premises.

“However, recently, there have been some reports of incidents of physical violence against doctors and other healthcare workers, particularly from Assam, West Bengal and Karnataka. Such incidents impact the morale of our healthcare workers who have shown exemplary commitment during Covid-19 management,” the letter stated further.

Considering the importance of the issue, Agarwal wrote, all states may undertake a detailed review and ensure that prompt and necessary action is taken for the safety and wellbeing of healthcare workers. He also called for strict implementation of the amended Epidemic Diseases Act.

Earlier this month, IMA wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, urging them to approve an effective law to end attacks on healthcare workers.