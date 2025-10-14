Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Urban Development and Energy Minister AK Sharma on Tuesday directed officials to ensure round-the-clock uninterrupted power supply across the state during the upcoming festive season, including Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Chhath Puja. Ensure uninterrupted power supply for Diwali celebrations: UP Energy minister

Chairing a virtual review meeting from his camp office, Sharma, according to an official statement, reviewed preparedness in both the energy and urban development departments and instructed all officers to work with full alertness and sensitivity to prevent any inconvenience to citizens.

He directed to ensure 24-hour power supply during the festivals and emphasised that power cuts during this period must be avoided, with continuous monitoring of electricity arrangements.

Special attention, he said, must be given to low voltage problems and frequent shutdowns, and all repair and maintenance work should be completed in advance.

Expressing displeasure over recent accidents caused by hanging wires and loose connections, Sharma ordered immediate corrective action in all distribution circles.

The minister also directed that in case of any emergency or unavoidable power outage, local public representatives and residents must be promptly informed.

He termed as serious the cases where urban areas still receive electricity from rural feeders, ordering immediate supply through urban feeders.

Pending new power connection applications must be processed and energised before Diwali to avoid unnecessary delays for consumers, he added.

Reviewing urban development preparations, Sharma instructed that cleanliness be maintained in all towns, roads be repaired, and busy markets be cleaned thrice a day.

For Chhath Puja, he ordered proper illumination at ghats and smooth road conditions.

Taking note of non-functional street lights in many parts of Lucknow, the minister held municipal commissioners and executive officers directly responsible for any such lapse during the festive period.

He further directed regular fogging, anti-larva spraying, and lime sprinkling to curb the spread of vector-borne diseases after the rains.

Areas with waterlogging must be cleared immediately, and campaigns launched to remove banned polythene and illegal hoardings, he said, adding that old hoardings should be replaced with messages conveying Diwali greetings and health awareness.

Sharma said small vendors and hawkers should not be removed during festivals in the name of anti-encroachment drives, advocating a balanced approach that ensures smooth traffic flow while supporting livelihoods.

He also instructed that no officer should leave headquarters during Diwali and Chhath period, warning of strict action for negligence.

“Our priority is that during these festivals, the state’s image reflects cleanliness, discipline and sensitivity,” Sharma said, adding that all officers must work together to ensure citizens celebrate safely and joyfully without any inconvenience.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.