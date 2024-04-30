 Ex-IPS officer Gurinder Singh Dhillon joins Punjab Congress | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ex-IPS officer Gurinder Singh Dhillon joins Punjab Congress

ByAman Aryan
Apr 30, 2024 02:39 PM IST

Gurinder Singh Dhillon announced his resignation from the Indian Police Service last week, a month before he was due to retire on May 31

NEW DELHI: Former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Gurinder Dhillon joined the Congress on Tuesday, a week after he announced his decision to resign from the service weeks before his retirement next month-end.

Congress leader Devender Yadav with retired Punjab police ADGP Gurinder Singh Dhillon at AICC office in New Delhi on Tuesday (PTI)
Congress leader Devender Yadav with retired Punjab police ADGP Gurinder Singh Dhillon at AICC office in New Delhi on Tuesday (PTI)

Dhillon, who was additional director general of police (ADG) (law and order) in Punjab Police, showered praises on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying the 53-year-old was the “first and foremost reason” to join the Congress.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Dhillon said he came in contact with Rahul Gandhi last year when the Bharat Jodo Yatra passed through Punjab. “Out of security concerns, I walked with him for 130 km during that yatra,” the retired police officer said. Dhillon was in charge of security of the Punjab leg of the yatra.

Dhillon joined the state police service as a deputy superintendent of police in Jalandhar and was elevated to the Indian Police Service in 2012 and allotted to the 1997 batch on account of his seniority.

Congress leader Devender Yadav welcomed Dhillon to the party and thanked him “for showing his trust in the party”. Yadav said that Dhillon “will be an asset” for the Congress party and “the party will assign him with responsibilities in the future.”

Punjab, which has 13 Lok Sabha seats, will go to polls in the last phase on June 1. The Congress party has announced candidates for 12 of 13 seats in the state

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Ex-IPS officer Gurinder Singh Dhillon joins Punjab Congress
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On