Ex-IPS officer Gurinder Singh Dhillon joins Punjab Congress

NEW DELHI: Former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Gurinder Dhillon joined the Congress on Tuesday, a week after he announced his decision to resign from the service weeks before his retirement next month-end. Congress leader Devender Yadav with retired Punjab police ADGP Gurinder Singh Dhillon at AICC office in New Delhi on Tuesday (PTI)

Dhillon, who was additional director general of police (ADG) (law and order) in Punjab Police, showered praises on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying the 53-year-old was the “first and foremost reason” to join the Congress.

Dhillon said he came in contact with Rahul Gandhi last year when the Bharat Jodo Yatra passed through Punjab. “Out of security concerns, I walked with him for 130 km during that yatra,” the retired police officer said. Dhillon was in charge of security of the Punjab leg of the yatra.

Dhillon joined the state police service as a deputy superintendent of police in Jalandhar and was elevated to the Indian Police Service in 2012 and allotted to the 1997 batch on account of his seniority.

Congress leader Devender Yadav welcomed Dhillon to the party and thanked him “for showing his trust in the party”. Yadav said that Dhillon “will be an asset” for the Congress party and “the party will assign him with responsibilities in the future.”

Punjab, which has 13 Lok Sabha seats, will go to polls in the last phase on June 1. The Congress party has announced candidates for 12 of 13 seats in the state