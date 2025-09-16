Search
Tue, Sept 16, 2025
Ex-Manipur MP Lorho S Pfoze joins Meghalaya’s ruling NPP

ByDavid Laitphlang
Published on: Sept 16, 2025 06:19 pm IST

Chief minister Conrad K Sangma said the former Manipur MP Lorho S Pfoze’s entry into the NPP would consolidate the party’s footprint in the North East

SHILLONG: Former Lok Sabha MP from Outer Manipur Dr Lorho S Pfoze on Tuesday joined Meghalaya’s ruling National People’s Party (NPP) in the presence of party chief and chief minister Conrad K. Sangma.

Former Lok Sabha MP Dr Lorho S Pfoze was welcomed by National People’s Party (NPP) chief and Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K. Sangma
Pfoze was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Outer Manipur constituency on an NPF ticket in 2019.

The chief minister said his entry would further consolidate the party’s footprint in the North East. “He brings his experience, wisdom and support base from Manipur. We are confident he will be an asset to the party and will strengthen the NPP’s mantra of One Voice, One North East,” Sangma said.

The NPP chief described Pfoze as “a soft-spoken, honest and transparent politician” widely accepted across Manipur’s diverse communities. “He is passionate about working for the region and keen to be the voice of our people,” Sangma added.

The induction ceremony was attended by NPP national working president James K. Sangma, Meghalaya deputy chief minister and state president Prestone Tynsong, ministers and senior leaders from Meghalaya, MLAs from Manipur, state working president Sheikh Noorul Hassan and Panmei Janghemlung.

Sangma said the party was founded by his father to fill the vacuum for a platform representing the aspirations of the North East. “Despite challenges, the NPP has built trust and reached every corner of the region. Communities across the North East now see the party as the platform to come together and raise their voice,” he said.

Pfoze thanked the NPF leadership for accepting him into the party and called for all indigenous communities to work together. “NPP should be the party for everyone in the North East. We will reach out to many communities and be as inclusive as possible, always abiding by truth and honesty,” he said.

