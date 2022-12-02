'Experience like no other': Bear Grylls on details on Zelensky show, meeting him

Bear Grylls - one of the most familiar faces on the small screen when it comes to outdoor adventure - on Thursday shared in a series of tweets about his interaction with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the capital city of war-battered nation. The country has been under fire from Russia since February and the conflict is now in its tenth month. The adventure show host also shared details on a special show with Zelensky.

"This week I had the privilege to travel to Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and spend time with President Zelensky. It has been an experience for me like no other," Bear Grylls said in one of the tweets. "As the country goes into winter, and with their infrastructure under attack, survival for millions of people is a very real daily struggle. Through this special programme the world will see a side of President Zelensky that has never been shown before," he further wrote.

"What I wanted to ask was how he was really coping… I got so much more. The programme is coming soon. Thank you @ZelenskyyUa for your hospitality in such a difficult time. Stay Strong. (sic)," another post read.

Months into war, with no end in sight, Ukraine has been tackling with another challenge in the midst of onset of winters - massive power cuts. Despite global pressure, appeals and sanctions, Russian Vladimir Putin has not yet relented from his stance on invading Ukraine.

On Thursday, the presidents of the United States and France said they would hold Russia to account for its actions in Ukraine and the European Union reached tentative agreement on an oil price cap to squeeze Moscow's export earnings.

(With inputs from Reuters)

