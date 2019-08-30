Experts recruited through lateral entry appointed to ministries

india

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 00:55 IST

Nine people recruited as senior bureaucrats through the government’s lateral entry scheme were on Friday appointed to various ministries, according to an order issued by the appointments committee of the cabinet (ACC) on Friday.

The order, reviewed by Hindustan Times, states the professionals have been appointed in level 14 of the Central government’s pay matrix as per the 7th pay commission – making it among the first case of appointments of people who were recruited into senior bureaucracy from outside of the administrative services.

Lateral entry in bureaucracy was a key recommendation of government think-tank Niti Aayog, which in its three-year action agenda and the Sectoral Group of Secretaries (SGoS) report on governance, recommended induction of personnel in the middle and senior management level in the government.

Based on these recommendations, Centre had decided, in principle, to appoint outside experts to 10 positions of joint secretary in identified ministries and departments and 40 positions at deputy secretary and director level.

According to the appointments committee of the cabinet order, the nine posts include recommendation at joint secretary level for the ministries and departments of agriculture, cooperation and farmers welfare, civil aviation, commerce, economic affairs, environment, forest and climate change, financial services, new and renewable energy, road transport and highways and shipping.

The selection of the candidates was entrusted to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) which, after conducting the process, had recommended the nine individuals whose names were confirmed on Friday.

In response to Centre’s advertisement, at least 6,077 applications were received last year.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 23:50 IST