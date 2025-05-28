Ex-SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch gets Lokpal clean chit on Hindenburg allegations

Lokpal on Wednesday has given a clean chit to former SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch on graft allegations against her based on a Hindenburg report, stating that the claims were “bordering on frivolity," reported PTI. Former Securities and Exchange Board of India chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch was accused of financial fraud, regulatory violations and corruption.(File)

The anti-corruption body stated that allegations against the former SEBI chief were untenable, unsubstantiated and borderline frivolous. They termed the charges as “presumptions and assumptions” which were not supported by any verifiable information.

The Lokpal said that the complaints against Madhabi Puri Buch, including the one by TMC MP Mahua Moitra, filed last year were founded on a report by "a known short seller trader whose focus was to expose or corner Adani Group of Companies".

While disposing the complaints, the six member bench led by Lokpal chairperson Justice A M Khanwilkar stated that the Hindenburg report could not be the sole basis to demand action against Buch.

Buch, who took over as the chief of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on March 2, 2022, resigned from office on February 28, this year after the completion of her tenure.

In November, last year, the anti-corruption ombudsman had demanded Buch's explanation for complaints against her.

The Lokpal noted that five allegations against Buch had been presented during the oral arguments and in the written notes/submissions by the complainants, before they were finally dismissed due to a lack of proof.

Hindenburg report allegations against former SEBI chief

In its report published on August 10, 2024, Hindenburg Research alleged that Buch and her husband had stakes in obscure offshore funds used in the alleged money-siphoning scandal involving the Adani Group.

Buch and her husband had had denied the allegations saying the short-seller was attacking the capital markets regulator's credibility and attempting a character assassination.

The Adani Group had also termed the allegations as malicious and manipulation of selective public information.

Hindenburg Research's founder Nathan Anderson had announced the firm's closure in January this year.