Finance secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey appointed as SEBI chairman

Finance secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey has been appointed as the new chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for a three-year term, following approval from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a post-budget press conference at the National Media Centre in New Delhi, with finance and revenue secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey present. (ANI)

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Tuhin Kanta Pandey, IAS (OR:1987), Finance Secretary and Secretary, Department of Revenue to the post of Chaiman, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), initially for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” said the government order.

SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch’s tenure ends on March 1. She took office on March 2, 2022, as the first woman to lead the regulator. Before her, Ajay Tyagi served from March 2017 to February 2022, following UK Sinha’s six-year tenure, continuing a trend of extended leadership at SEBI.

Who is Tuhin Kanta Pandey, the new SEBI chairman replacing Madhabi Puri Buch?

Earlier, he served as secretary in the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), the Department of Personnel and Training, and the Department of Investment & Public Asset Management (DIPAM). Both DIPAM and DPE were under the Ministry of Finance.

Before becoming India’s finance secretary in September 2024, Tuhin Pandey held key roles in multiple departments. He took charge as secretary of the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, in January 2025.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey played a key role in shaping India’s fiscal and economic policies during his tenure as finance secretary. He advised the finance minister on critical policy matters, managed the ministry’s operations, and represented it before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament.

Pandey has an MA in economics from Panjab University, Chandigarh, and an MBA from the UK. He has held important administrative roles in the Odisha state government as well as the central government.



