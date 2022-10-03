External affairs minister S Jaishankar to visit Australia, New Zealand

External affairs minister S Jaishankar will visit Australia and New Zealand during October 5-11 for meetings aimed at enhancing India’s relations with both countries in key areas ranging from trade to security.

The first leg of the visit will start in New Zealand, where he will hold a bilateral meeting with his counterpart Nanaia Mahuta in Auckland to discuss and review the gamut of bilateral relations.

This will be Jaishankar’s first visit to New Zealand. While in Auckland, he will participate in an event on October 6 along with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to felicitate members of the Indian community for their exceptional achievements and contributions. Both leaders will release “India@75” postage stamps to commemorate and showcase “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” in New Zealand.

Jaishankar will also interact with several ministers, including community and diversity minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan, the first person of Indian origin to become a minister in New Zealand. He will also meet parliamentarians, members of the business community, and the Indian diaspora, including students.

In Wellington, Jaishankar will inaugurate the newly constructed building of the Indian high commission.

He will launch the book “Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery”, and a book showcasing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bond with the Sikh community, “Heartfelt - The legacy of faith”, will also be released.

During the second leg of the visit, Jaishankar will travel to Canberra and Sydney in Australia. He will hold the Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue (FMFD) with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong, and also meet deputy prime minister and defence minister Richard Marles.

This will be Jaishankar’s second visit to Australia this year. The first was in February to attend the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting in Melbourne.

Jaishankar will also have interactions with the Australian Navy, the media, and think tanks, including the Lowy Institute in Sydney.