Fadnavis convenes meeting as Jarange-Patil intensifies quota agitation

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has convened a meeting with his deputies, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil-led Cabinet subcommittee, as Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil intensified his agitation by announcing he would not even have water from Monday. Supporters of Manoj Jarange-Patil in Mumbai. (HT PHOTO)

The state government has sought to convince Jarange-Patil to withdraw the protest, which inconvenienced office goers again in South Mumbai on Monday. Jarange-Patil began his indefinite hunger strike on Friday at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan to push for the blanket reservation under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Maratha community members have been flocking to the Azad Maidan from across the state, especially Marathwada, to support the strike. Patil’s followers have increased assistance for the strike amid a feeling that the state government was trying to suppress the voice of the Maratha community by prohibiting them from coming to Mumbai and causing inconvenience to the protesters. They have been coming to Azad Maidan in groups to replace the existing batches of protesters to sustain it for a longer period.

The talks of the former judge Sandeep Shinde-led committee with Patil failed on Saturday. Patil insisted on the need for government intervention, prompting Fadnavis to convene the meeting.

Fadnavis is expected to revise the offer to expedite the process of issuance of Kunbi certificates to Marathas. Patil has demanded the inclusion of all Marathas under the OBC category by giving them Kunbi sub-caste certificates. Kunbis have a quota under the OBC category.

An official said the Supreme Court has said that the Marathas cannot be given a reservation under the OBC quota. “The state government has its own limitations. [Fadnavis] has been consulting with the legal experts, including advocate general Birendra Saraf, to break the stalemate,” said the official.

The official added that the Vikhe Patil-led panel is expected to meet Jarange-Patil at Azad Maidan.

State minister Chhagan Bhujbal has convened a meeting of OBC leaders on Monday to oppose the inclusion of Marathas under their category. Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh started a relay hunger strike on August 30 and announced to intensify it against the possibility of the inclusion of Marathas.

Joint police commissioner (law and order) Satyanarayan said that traffic had been diverted from the protest site, and there was no law and order situation.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) was the most affected due to agitation. A central railways spokesperson said there is a heavy rush at CSMT, Kalyan, and Vashi stations. “The Railway Protection Force is helping people to come out.’’

Additional police commissioner (south) Abhinav Deshmukh asked for the closure of Madame Cama Road as bungalows and the state secretariat are located there.