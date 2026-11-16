Fadnavis meets Amit Shah, asks him to expedite drought aid for state’s farmers

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has asked Union home minister Amit Shah for a early decision on the state’s request for ₹31,000 crore in drought relief funds, state officials said on Monday.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis meeting Union home minister Amit Shah to discuss the drought situation in the state in New Delhi on October 7 (FILE PHOTO/@Dev_Fadnavis X)

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During their late-night meeting on Sunday, Fadnavis urged Shah, who was on a two-day visit to Pune, to approve the maximum possible assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund to compensate farmers for crop losses and support fodder cultivation and irrigation projects, the officials said.

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A state government official said Fadnavis sought financial assistance from the central government when he met Amit Shah in Delhi last month. “Following the meeting, an inter-ministerial team of central officials visited the drought-affected districts and submitted its report. The state government also submitted its memorandum after completing its assessment. During Sunday’s meeting in Pune, Fadnavis requested the early release of the relief package,” an official said.

Maharashtra has declared drought in 304 of the state’s 358 talukas and estimated that crops on 14.15 million hectares of the total 16.6 million hectares under cultivation across 37,496 villages had suffered losses of more than 33%.

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{{^usCountry}} People familiar with the matter said Fadnavis also discussed recent developments in context of the speculation about the merger of the two Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions but the contours of the discussions were not immediately clear {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} People familiar with the matter said Fadnavis also discussed recent developments in context of the speculation about the merger of the two Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions but the contours of the discussions were not immediately clear {{/usCountry}}

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To be sure, Fadnavis has maintained that he was not aware of any merger discussions with between the two NCP groups. The chief minister, who met NCP president Sunetra Pawar on Saturday, later told reporters that he would have been informed about the merger if there was any truth to the buzz.

“I would like to reiterate that if any discussion regarding a merger between the two factions were underway, they would certainly have informed us (BJP) as well, since we are partners in the government. Even if any preliminary discussions had taken place, we would certainly have been kept in the loop,” he added.

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NCP-SP working president Supriya Sule has also rejected suggestions that her party was in talks for the merger. Sule said the two parties had discussed reunification when her brother, former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was alive. “Ajit dada had discussions on the merger not just with me but also with all the senior leaders of our party... Even a date had been fixed. But the day my brother passed away, my party and I, in my own conscience, put a full stop to the issue of reunification. Since then, we have never made any statement on the matter,” she said.

Fadnavis is also understood to have briefed Shah on the political backlash over the amendment to the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act to ensure the election of a Mahayuti candidate as chairman of the Kolhapur District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union, popularly known as Gokul.

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The two leaders are also understood to have discussed resistance to various infrastructure projects, including the pumped storage power project in Karjat and the Vadhavan port, as well as concerns over tree felling linked to development projects.