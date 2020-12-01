e-paper
Farmers' protest LIVE updates: Tikri border closed for any traffic movement, say Delhi Traffic Police

Farmers’ protest LIVE updates: Tikri border closed for any traffic movement, say Delhi Traffic Police

The situation on Monday was peaceful as famers from Punjab and Haryana continued their protests at the Singhu and Tikri borders with no untoward incident reported.

india Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 07:13 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi.
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
         

The farmers agitation against the three new farm laws has entered its sixth day. The Centre has invited representatives of farmer groups for the next round of talks on Tuesday.

The talks were initially scheduled for Thursday but they got preponed after Union agricultural minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union home minister Amit Shah met twice on Monday to discuss the issues.

The representatives during a press briefing on Monday had said that they have come to the national capital for a ‘decisive’ battle and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to their ‘Mann ki Baat’. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Varanasi visit targeted opposition parties for misleading farmers and termed the newly framed farm laws as ‘historic’.

Meanwhile, the situation on Monday was peaceful as famers from Punjab and Haryana continued their protests at the Singhu and Tikri borders with no untoward incident reported. The Delhi Police had tightened security and placed concrete barriers at all border points connecting the national capital with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Follow live updates on farmers’ protest here: 

Tikri border closed for any traffic movement, say Delhi Traffic Police

The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday said that the Tikri border is closed for any traffic movement adding that Badusarai and Jhatikara Borders are open only for two-wheeler traffic. Available open borders to Haryana are - Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam vihar and Dundahera, it said.

Delhi Police registers FIR over clash between famers, security personnel at Singhu Border

The Delhi police on Monday registered an FIR against unknown people in connection with the clashes between farmers and security personnel at the Singhu Border last week. The FIR has been registered at Alipur police station.

