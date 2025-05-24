Fired 32 years ago, ex-railway worker attacks CBI ASI with bow and arrow in revenge in Lucknow

A former railway gangman has been arrested for allegedly attacking an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with a bow and arrow outside the agency's office in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, police said on Saturday. The ASI, 55-year-old Virendra Singh, suffered a chest injury in the incident on Friday, police said.(Pixabay/Representative)

The agency's office is situated in Lucknow's Hazratganj.

The ASI, 55-year-old Virendra Singh, suffered a chest injury in the incident on Friday, according to police officials, quoted in a PTI news agency report

ASI Virendra Singh had investigated a case related to corruption in the Railways in 1993 after which the accused was dismissed from service, as per the police, who added that the accused, identified as Dinesh Murmu, had also attacked a policeman in 2005.

ASI attacked with bow and arrow

SHO of Hazratganj police station Vikram Singh told the news agency that 65-year-old Dinesh Murmu, a resident of Bihar's Munger, attacked ASI Singh with a bow and arrow outside the CBI office located on Naval Kishore Marg.

The ASI is undergoing medical treatment in Lucknow, and his wound was about five centimetres deep, SHO Singh said.

The Station House Officer (SHO) said that Dinesh Murmu has been booked for the offence of attempt to murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and has been arrested. After completing the legal process, the accused will be sent to jail today.

SHO Singh said that Dinesh Murmu was a railway gangman when ASI Virendra Singh had investigated a case related to corruption in 1993, resulting in the accused getting dismissed from service.

According to police sources cited by PTI, Dinesh Murmu had gone to Delhi to meet a CBI officer in 2005 and attacked a policeman, after which he was sent to jail.

In 2015, he was also arrested after a dispute with a GRP jawan at Jaunpur railway station and remained in jail for about three and a half years.

A railway gangman is a railway worker responsible for maintaining the track and ensuring its safety.