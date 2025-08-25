The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), in a statement on Sunday, said it has launched its first all women commando team and its personnel will be posted across airports and other sensitive units. First all-women commando unit of CISF launched

“The training of women commandos has already begun at the Regional Training Centre (RTC) in Barwaha, Madhya Pradesh. This 8-week advanced commando course will prepare women personnel for Quick Reaction Teams (QRT) and Special Task Force (STF) duties at high-security establishments and plants,” a spokesperson said.

He added, “The programme includes physical fitness and weapons training, live-fire drills under stress, endurance-building exercises like running, obstacle courses, rappelling, survival training in forests, and a 48-hour confidence-building exercise designed to test decision-making and teamwork under adverse conditions.”

The first batch of 30 women—currently deployed across various airports—have been training from August 11 and will continue till October 4, followed by a second batch from October 6 to November 29, officials said.

According to the CISF, as part of the initial phase, at least 100 women from different Aviation Security Groups (ASGs) and sensitive CISF units will complete the program. “The Force is committed to making such all-women courses a regular part of its training calendar. Post training they shall primarily be deployed at Airport followed by other sensitive installation,” the spokesperson added.

Currently, CISF is increasing women’s recruitment to achieve the MHA’s target of 10% representation.

At present, CISF has 12,491 women (8% of its strength), and 2,400 more will be recruited in 2026. “In the coming years, recruitment will be structured to ensure that women consistently make up at least 10% of the force,” the spokesperson added.

Earlier this year, the MHA had approved the first woman battalion of CISF, is being set up near Delhi and its personnel will cater to security of installations in the national Capital such as Parliament Complex, IGI Airport, Delhi Metro and government buildings.