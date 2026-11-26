The first phase of gram panchayat election and second phase of municipal polls in Andhra Pradesh will be conducted on Thursday.

Polling will begin at 7am and continue till 1pm. Counting of votes will commence at 2pm for the gram panchayat polls. (Representative file photo) more less

According to state election commissioner (SEC) Anil Chandra Punetha, a total of 99,43,895 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 34,312 polling stations, with around 70,000 election officials and personnel deployed to oversee the process.

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The SEC and district administrations have completed elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of polling in both rural and urban areas.

In the first phase of gram panchayat elections, polling will be held in 3,240 gram panchayats, excluding Visakhapatnam and Guntur districts. As many as 74,45,583 voters are eligible to cast their votes at 31,614 polling stations.

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A total of 62,863 candidates are contesting for 3,189 sarpanch and 25,101 ward member posts, excluding the seats declared unanimously elected.

Polling will begin at 7am and continue till 1pm. Counting of votes will commence at 2pm, immediately after the completion of polling, and results will be declared subsequently.

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{{^usCountry}} The authorities have made arrangements for the deployment of polling personnel and other officials to facilitate voters and ensure that the election process is completed without disruption. 23 urban local bodies (ULB) polls {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The authorities have made arrangements for the deployment of polling personnel and other officials to facilitate voters and ensure that the election process is completed without disruption. 23 urban local bodies (ULB) polls {{/usCountry}}

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Simultaneously, polling will be conducted in 23 urban local bodies comprising four municipal corporations and 19 municipalities and Nagar Panchayats.

The four municipal corporations going to polls are Srikakulam, Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada and Mangalagiri-Tadepalli. A total of 170 candidates are contesting for the posts of mayors and chairpersons, including 36 candidates for four mayor posts and 134 candidates for 19 chairperson posts.

Of the 260 divisions in the four municipal corporations, two have been declared unanimously elected, while polling will be conducted in the remaining 257 divisions.

Similarly, of the 750 wards in the 19 municipalities and nagar panchayats, 39 have been declared unanimously elected. A total of 2,968 candidates are in the fray for these 964 divisions and wards.

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Punetha said 24,98,312 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the 23 urban local bodies. The electorate comprises 12,04,819 men, 12,93,084 women and 409 voters belonging to the other category.

The commission has identified 2,801 polling stations for the elections, of which polling will take place at 2,698 centres.

Security and counting arrangements

Punetha said comprehensive arrangements had been made to conduct the municipal elections in a free, fair, peaceful, impartial and transparent manner.

Of the 2,698 polling stations where polling will be held, 819 have been classified as sensitive and 597 as hyper-sensitive. Special security arrangements have been made at these centres to prevent clashes and other untoward incidents.

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Returning officers, polling personnel, zonal officers and route officers have been appointed to supervise the electoral process. As many as 5,602 CCTV cameras will be deployed to monitor polling activities continuously.

The commission has also made elaborate arrangements for the subsequent counting of votes, with 23 counting centres, 115 counting halls and 842 counting tables being arranged.

The counting of votes in the 23 urban local bodies will be counted on November 30.

In view of clashes and law-and-order incidents reported during the first phase of municipal elections and the MPTC and ZPTC elections, the authorities have decided to deploy a massive police force of 46,080 personnel to ensure peaceful polling.

Surveillance will be strengthened through drones, body-worn cameras and CCTV cameras to monitor sensitive locations and prevent any untoward incidents.

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The police have been directed to remain alert throughout the polling process and take necessary measures to maintain law and order in both rural and urban local bodies.