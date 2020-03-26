‘First step in right direction’: Rahul Gandhi on govt’s Covid-19 aid package

india

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 16:16 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who has been critical of the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic so far, said that the financial assistance package announced by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday “is the first step in the right direction”.

“The Govt announcement today of a financial assistance package, is the first step in the right direction. India owes a debt to its farmers, daily wage earners, labourers, women & the elderly who are bearing the brunt of the ongoing lockdown,” Gandhi tweeted.

Sitharaman announced a comprehensive Rs 1,70,000 crore economic package for the urban and rural poor to deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The government has been working to reach out to women, migrant workers, and the disadvantaged section of the society. We have come out with a package that will address concerns of these people. We are looking at two aspects: Cash transfer and food security related measures,” Sitharaman said while announcing the package.

“We don’t want anyone to remain hungry, or without money. So we will be giving enough,” she said.

The lockdown which will be in force till April 15 has begun to hurt low income groups the most with daily wage earners such as construction workers suddenly becoming jobless.

Earlier this month, Rahul Gandhi had warned that India should be prepared not just for coronavirus but for an impending economic devastation which he compared to a tsunami.

“The Indian economy is going to be devastated. You have no idea the painful thing the country has suffered and it is coming. It is like a tsunami is coming,” Gandhi had said.

The conronavirus pandemic continues to expand its footprints across India and now affected almost 650 people. Fourteen have died so far of the disease that it causes – Covid-19.