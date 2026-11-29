Five Naxals carrying a combined bounty of ₹20 lakh surrendered before Kanker Police along with their automatic weapons, Superintendent of Police Nikhil Rakhecha said on Sunday.

The Chhattisgarh Government is undertaking initiatives to rehabilitate surrendered Naxals and help them become self-reliant. (PTI) more less

According to the SP, the surrendered cadres include one division commander, identified as Chander, two area commanders and two party members.

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Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh Government is undertaking initiatives to rehabilitate surrendered Naxals and help them become self-reliant by providing vocational training and livelihood opportunities.

As part of these efforts, the Gramodyog (Village Industries) Department is regularly organising training programmes to equip former cadres with skills that can help them earn a livelihood and lead a dignified life.

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The cadres, who were once associated with the banned outlawed organisation and performed the tasks assigned to them within the outfit, are now learning the technicalities to operate a weaving machine so that they can earn a livelihood and live a dignified life.

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{{^usCountry}} Under this initiative, the department is conducting training programmes across different districts of Chhattisgarh. In Dantewada district, a handloom training programme is underway, in which three surrendered cadres, including a woman, are learning the process of cloth manufacturing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under this initiative, the department is conducting training programmes across different districts of Chhattisgarh. In Dantewada district, a handloom training programme is underway, in which three surrendered cadres, including a woman, are learning the process of cloth manufacturing. {{/usCountry}}

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As per the intent of the Chhattisgarh Government and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, a weaving training programme has been launched by the Gramodyog (Village Industries) Department for surrendered Naxals at rehabilitation centres in Bastar division.

Under this initiative, we provide them with four months of training, and after the training, we will provide a loom right at their homes so they have a means of livelihood,” said Gramodyog Secretary Rajesh Rana.

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“We have started this training across five districts of the Bastar division, where it is currently underway at different rehabilitation centres in Dantewada, Narayanpur, Kondagaon and Sukma,” added Rana.

Speaking to ANI, Gagri, a surrendered naxal hailing from Bijapur district, said that she had quit the banned outlawed organisation in 2025 and came to Dantewada to learn how to make cloth as well as operate weaving machines.

She further said that she will return back to her home after learning how to make cloth. In her native village, she is going to make cloth and sell it to arrange her livelihood.

“Right now I am taking cloth-weaving training. Before quitting the naxal movement, I was engaged in the task of collecting rice, ration, vegetables and other consumable items from ‘Dalam’ (naxal group). Moreover, I look after the arrangements during their movement and also ensure whatever they ask for,” Lingu Kudami, a resident of Dantewada, who surrendered before police in 2021. (ANI)