Armed Maoists eliminated, but ‘dimagi Naxals’ remain a threat: PM Modi
He described the elimination of armed Maoists as a victory for the government’s policies and strong political will
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday warned that the threat of Naxalism persists despite the elimination of armed Maoists, alleging that ideological supporters of the movement, whom he described as “dimagi Naxals”, have infiltrated political parties and various organisations to instigate people against the Constitution and democracy.
Addressing security personnel during Diwali celebrations at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Karanpur in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district, Modi said identifying and defeating such elements was essential to securing the country.
He described the elimination of armed Maoists as a victory for the government’s policies and strong political will, but cautioned against complacency.
“Amid the successes, we must remember one more thing. Naxalites have been eliminated, but the threat is not over yet. Armed Naxalites have disappeared from the forests, but ‘dimagi Naxals’ have taken control of several organisations,” he said.
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He alleged that such elements continued to instigate people against the country’s Constitution and democratic institutions and had infiltrated several political parties and organisations.
“We must identify and defeat them and secure the country,” the Prime Minister said.
Modi said his government had taken several decisions to deal a major blow to the funding networks of Naxalites and separatists. He alleged that previous governments had restricted the operational freedom of security forces, preventing them from responding effectively to Maoist attacks.
“We gave security forces the freedom to take all necessary decisions,” he said.
He also said his government had worked to dismantle the support system that Left-Wing Extremism allegedly enjoyed from certain sections of the government and administration.
Modi said the government’s objective was to ensure that no mother lost her child, no family was pushed into devastation, no child took up arms and no young person’s future was destroyed.
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“We remained committed to this resolve until the goal was achieved. Without publicity or showmanship, we worked with sensitivity and broke the backbone of Maoist terrorists. We transformed the lives of people in Naxal-affected areas through a spirit of service, which led those suffering from Naxalism to stand firmly with the government and security forces,” he said.
Modi said government action had destroyed counterfeit currency networks and disrupted the supply lines of Naxalites and separatists.
Describing the fight against Maoist violence as a major challenge, he said more than 230 districts across nearly 20 states were once affected by Naxalism.
“To take the country forward, its enemies must be crushed with unwavering determination and a well-planned strategy,” he said.
Modi said the lack of political will to tackle the menace had been addressed in 2014, when people gave him an opportunity to serve the country.
He also said that, for the first time in 47 years, not a single Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel had been killed in the line of duty during the preceding year.
Bastar, once considered the epicentre of Left-Wing Extremism in Chhattisgarh, has witnessed significant change in recent years following intensified anti-Maoist operations, large-scale surrenders and the expansion of development initiatives.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra is the State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh with Hindustan Times. He reports on Maoism, internal security, politics, mining, governance, and major developments shaping the state. Based in Raipur, he has covered Chhattisgarh since 2016, reporting extensively from the Bastar region and other conflict-affected areas. With nearly two decades of experience in journalism, Ritesh has built a reputation for ground reporting from some of India's most challenging terrains. His coverage spans Left-Wing Extremism, counter-insurgency operations, elections, tribal affairs, environmental issues, infrastructure, mining, and socio-economic developments. He has reported on major security operations, policy initiatives, wildlife crime, and the changing dynamics of conflict and development in Central India. Before moving to Chhattisgarh, Ritesh spent eight years reporting from Madhya Pradesh, covering politics, administration, crime, development, and social issues. Throughout his career, he has reported on various forms of extremism in Central India, combining field reporting with in-depth analysis to produce accurate, balanced, and impactful journalism. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Ritesh worked with The Pioneer and The Free Press Journal, where he covered a wide range of beats and honed his skills in political, investigative, and field reporting. His reporting is marked by exclusive stories, extensive fieldwork, and a commitment to factual, on-the-ground journalism that brings complex issues to a wider audience.Read More