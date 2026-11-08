Armed Maoists eliminated, but ‘dimagi Naxals’ remain a threat: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday warned that the threat of Naxalism persists despite the elimination of armed Maoists, alleging that ideological supporters of the movement, whom he described as “dimagi Naxals”, have infiltrated political parties and various organisations to instigate people against the Constitution and democracy. Addressing security personnel during Diwali celebrations at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Karanpur in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district, Modi said identifying and defeating such elements was essential to securing the country. (PMO/PTI)

Addressing security personnel during Diwali celebrations at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Karanpur in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district, Modi said identifying and defeating such elements was essential to securing the country.

He described the elimination of armed Maoists as a victory for the government’s policies and strong political will, but cautioned against complacency.

“Amid the successes, we must remember one more thing. Naxalites have been eliminated, but the threat is not over yet. Armed Naxalites have disappeared from the forests, but ‘dimagi Naxals’ have taken control of several organisations,” he said.

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He alleged that such elements continued to instigate people against the country’s Constitution and democratic institutions and had infiltrated several political parties and organisations.

“We must identify and defeat them and secure the country,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi said his government had taken several decisions to deal a major blow to the funding networks of Naxalites and separatists. He alleged that previous governments had restricted the operational freedom of security forces, preventing them from responding effectively to Maoist attacks.

“We gave security forces the freedom to take all necessary decisions,” he said.

He also said his government had worked to dismantle the support system that Left-Wing Extremism allegedly enjoyed from certain sections of the government and administration.

Modi said the government’s objective was to ensure that no mother lost her child, no family was pushed into devastation, no child took up arms and no young person’s future was destroyed.

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“We remained committed to this resolve until the goal was achieved. Without publicity or showmanship, we worked with sensitivity and broke the backbone of Maoist terrorists. We transformed the lives of people in Naxal-affected areas through a spirit of service, which led those suffering from Naxalism to stand firmly with the government and security forces,” he said.

Modi said government action had destroyed counterfeit currency networks and disrupted the supply lines of Naxalites and separatists.

Describing the fight against Maoist violence as a major challenge, he said more than 230 districts across nearly 20 states were once affected by Naxalism.

“To take the country forward, its enemies must be crushed with unwavering determination and a well-planned strategy,” he said.

Modi said the lack of political will to tackle the menace had been addressed in 2014, when people gave him an opportunity to serve the country.

He also said that, for the first time in 47 years, not a single Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel had been killed in the line of duty during the preceding year.

Bastar, once considered the epicentre of Left-Wing Extremism in Chhattisgarh, has witnessed significant change in recent years following intensified anti-Maoist operations, large-scale surrenders and the expansion of development initiatives.