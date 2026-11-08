'First Diwali when India is free from Naxalism': PM Modi marks festival in Bastar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar on Sunday, saying the festival particularly special as India had won its decades-long battle against Naxalism and Maoist terror. PM Modi addresses security personnel in Bastar. (screengrab/ANI)

Addressing the personnel, PM Modi said this was the first Diwali in which every district of the country was free from Naxalism and crores of Indians had overcome the fear of the insurgency.

The prime minister said Bastar, once affected by the menace of Naxalism, was witnessing a new era of development. "This is a land where the menace of Naxalism once prevailed. However, owing to your sacrifice and dedication, the menace of Naxalism has now ended in this very region, and a new wave of development has begun,” he said.

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Crediting the achievements to the courage and sacrifices of the security personnel, PM Modi said he had come to Bastar to celebrate the occasion with them.

"This is the first Diwali when crores of countrymen have overcome the fear of Naxalism. This is an extraordinary achievement, and a great deal of credit goes to you. It belongs to millions of brave men and women like you, our soldiers and security personnel. That is why I have come here today to celebrate Diwali with you," he added.