Flight carrying 110 Indian students evacuated from Iran to land in Delhi tonight | Details here

A flight carrying at least 110 Indian students, who were evacuated from Iran, will reach Delhi on Wednesday night. The students reached Doha from Armenia, from where they took a flight to New Delhi.(HT photo)

The 110 students, including 90 from Kashmir, were safely evacuated to Armenia earlier. Follow Iran-Israel LIVE updates

According to the J&K students' association, the students reached Doha from Armenia, from where they took a flight to New Delhi.

The flight from Doha to Delhi is expected to land at Indira Gandhi International Airport at around 10.15pm.

Iran is home to more than 4,000 Indian nationals, about half of them students. Many of the students are from Jammu and Kashmir and are enrolled in medical and other professional courses.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir students’ association president Nasir Khuhami told Hindustan Times that most of the students are from Urmia Medical University in Iran.

“Ninety students from Kashmir Valley, along with others from different states, which takes the number to 110, have safely crossed into Armenia. Most of them are students of Urmia Medical University,” he had said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement, had said the Indian Embassy remains continuously in touch with the community with a view to extending all feasible assistance.

“Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city for reasons of safety, through arrangements made by the Embassy,” it said.