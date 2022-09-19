Home / India News / Foreign collaborations in works at 48 varsities

Foreign collaborations in works at 48 varsities

Published on Sep 19, 2022

In May, the UGC had allowed academic collaborations between the Indian and foreign higher education institutions for offering three types of degree programmes.

UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar. (HT PHOTO)
ByFareeha Iftikhar

NEW DELHI: At least 48 Indian universities have either started academic collaborations with foreign higher education institutions (HEIs), or are in the advanced stages of finalising agreements, University Grants Commission (UGC) chief M Jagadesh Kumar has said.

In May, the UGC had allowed academic collaborations between the Indian and foreign higher education institutions for offering three types of degree programmes — dual (where both colleges award the degree, albeit in the same subject), joint and twinning (where part of the course is completed overseas with the upper limit being 30% in twinning programmes, and the lower limit being 30% in joint programmes).

Kumar said that after the notification of the UGC (Academic Collaboration between Indian and Foreign Higher Educational Institutions to offer Twinning, Joint Degree and Dual Degree Programmes) Regulations, 2022, the commission wrote to all eligible varsities requesting them to enter into academic collaborations with eligible foreign HEIs.

A total of 230 Indian and 1,256 foreign HEIs fulfill the eligibility criteria, he said.

“The response has been overwhelming and so far, 48 Indian Universities have shared that they have either engaged in academic collaboration with foreign HEIs or in the advanced stage of finalising the collaboration agreements,” Kumar said.

    Fareeha Iftikhar

    Fareeha Iftikhar is a principal correspondent with the national political bureau of the Hindustan Times. She tracks the education ministry, and covers the beat at the national level for the newspaper. She also writes on issues related to gender, human rights and different policy matters.

Sign out