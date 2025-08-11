‘Foreign object on runway’: Air India's full statement on Thiruvananthapuram-Delhi flight diversion

Senior Congress leader and Public Accounts Committee chairperson K C Venugopal on Sunday claimed that an Air India flight carrying him, several MPs, and other passengers “came frighteningly close to tragedy” en route from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi. Air India stressed that the crew followed standard safety procedures.(Bloomberg/File)

According to Venugopal, flight AI2455 faced severe turbulence shortly after take-off, and about an hour later, the captain reported a “flight signal fault” and diverted to Chennai. He alleged that during the first landing attempt, another aircraft was reportedly on the same runway, forcing the pilot to abort and circle before landing safely on the second attempt.

Air India, however, said that the flight was diverted because of a foreign object on the runway.

Here is the full statement issued by the airlines

Air India clarifies that flight AI2455 of 10 August operating from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi was diverted to Chennai as a precautionary measure after the pilot detected a suspected technical issue and in view of the weather conditions en route to Delhi. It was decided to divert to Chennai instead of Bengaluru as the weather in Chennai was clear. As the aircraft was overweight for an immediate landing the pilot had to hold over Chennai to reduce weight and no emergency was declared. During the first landing approach, the ATC asked the pilots to initiate a go-around as another aircraft that had taken off from the same runway had reported a suspected foreign object debris (FOD) on the runway. After following a standard go-around, the flight made a normal and safe landing. We would like to reiterate that the decision to divert to Chennai was taken in the best interest of the safety of our passengers and crew. Our crew are well trained to handle such situations, and in this case, they followed the protocols during the entire flight. All the affected passengers were accommodated on alternative flights to Delhi and the said aircraft has also resumed commercial operations. Air India deeply regrets any inconvenience caused by the diversion and consequent delay.