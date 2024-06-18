Forest dept, civic body step up action against Darshan

The legal challenges for actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, an accused in the case of murder of Renukaswamy, are likely to intensify as the forest department and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) are set to step up action in ongoing cases against him, officials said. Actor Darshan, currently in police custody, is an accused in the murder of S Renukaswamy (ANI)

Darshan, currently in police custody, is an accused in the murder of 34-year-old S Renukaswamy from Chitradurga. The forest department is set to submit its charge sheet in two days regarding the illegal possession of bar-headed geese at Darshan’s farmhouse on the Mysuru-T Narasipura Road, a top official said.

Earlier this year, officials had filed a case against Darshan, his wife Vijayalakshmi and farmhouse manager Nagaraj under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The case was registered on allegations of illegal confinement of migratory bar-headed geese in a cage at their farmhouse in Kempaianahundi village in January 2023. Bar-headed geese, which travel from Mongolia and Tibet to India in winter, are protected under Schedule 2 of the wildlife law.

The case began when Darshan, in a TV interview in January 2023, mentioned and showcased the geese in captivity. The video went viral, prompting action from the forest department. A night raid led by the department resulted in the rescue of the geese, which were released into Hadinaru Lake near Mysuru following court orders. The charge sheet will be filed within the next two to three days, said Malathi Priya, Mysuru circle’s chief conservator of forests.

This comes as the Bengaluru municipality is preparing to approach the court to lift a stay preventing the demolition of structures encroaching on the buffer zone and stormwater drains, including those near Darshan’s residence.

“A preliminary review regarding the status of the buffer zone encroachment near Darshan’s residence and other properties revealed that the stay order issued by the high court is still in effect. The BBMP plans to file a motion to vacate this stay,” chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath told media.

In a related development, Bengaluru police have summoned Kannada actor Chikkanna for questioning in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. The police have arrested 17 individuals, including Darshan and his friend Pavithra Gowda. Chikkanna was reportedly seen with Darshan at a party before the latter allegedly tortured and killed Renukaswamy on June 8.

Police on Monday began searching a drain near Summanahalli for two missing mobile phones linked to the case, one belonging to the victim and the other to an accused. Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga, had allegedly posted offensive comments on social media about Pavithra Gowda, accusing her of causing a rift between Darshan and his wife. The mobile phones crucial for the probe were allegedly thrown in the drain, police said.