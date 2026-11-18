Former Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said the Congress high command contacted his personal assistant to invite him to the launch of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, on Monday.

“The formal invitation card did not arrive, but they contacted us over the telephone and informed my assistant. Based on that, I sent them my wishes,” he said. (X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This comes amid political buzz that Stalin did not attend the event, held in Delhi on November 16, despite the Congress invitation.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

“The formal invitation card did not arrive, but they contacted us over the telephone and informed my assistant. Based on that, I sent them my wishes,” he said.

Deep Dive Why did MK Stalin miss Sonia Gandhi’s memoir launch? Stalin said the formal invitation card did not arrive, although the Congress contacted his personal assistant by phone. He sent his wishes and wrote a letter to the Congress leadership. Were Left leaders invited to Sonia Gandhi’s memoir launch? Left leaders said they did not receive invitations. A Congress leader said only select Opposition leaders were invited and that the launch was not an INDIA bloc event. Why did Sonia Gandhi’s memoir draw criticism after its launch? Shiv Sena leaders objected to passages about V D Savarkar and demanded a ban on the book’s distribution. The YSRCP and BRS also criticised the memoir for omitting references to leaders or issues they considered important.

“I have conveyed my wishes and have also written a letter to them (Congress leadership),” he added.

Also Read:Shiv Sena tears pages of Sonia Gandhi’s memoir over Savarkar remarks, Congress hits back

The Congress, a longtime ally of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), severed ties with the party and formed a post-poll alliance with the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on May 5, a day after the results of the April 23 Tamil Nadu assembly elections were declared.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Congress with five MLAs, is one of the key constituents of the Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance headed by TVK. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Congress with five MLAs, is one of the key constituents of the Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance headed by TVK. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

After a gap of 59 years, the Congress has two representations in the cabinet led by TVK president and CM C Joseph Vijay.

Also Read:Delhi court orders cops to file action taken report on complaint against Sonia Gandhi in voter roll case

Congress MLA (Killiyoor) S Rajesh Kumar is minister for tourism while P Viswanathan (Melur) is the higher education minister.

Besides Congress, the Indian Union Muslim League, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) are allies of the ruling TVK. The Left CPI and CPI-M offer ‘outside’ support to the government.