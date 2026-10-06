Former CPI(M) Pallakad secretary Babu faces misbehaviour allegations

A day after he was replaced as CPI(M) Palakkad district secretary, EN Suresh Babu faces allegations of misbehaviour and possible further disciplinary action following an internal complaint filed before the party by a woman.

EN Babu

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When Babu made way for his successor V Chenthamarakshan in a surprise move on Sunday, he said that he was stepping down due to personal reasons.

However, sections of the local media reported on Monday that a lawyer from Ottappalam associated with the party’s legal wing had submitted a complaint of misbehaviour against Babu, accompanied by digital evidence, to the party leadership. The alleged sexual misconduct took place inside the CPI(M) district office in Palakkad. The woman had purportedly told the leadership that she would initiate legal action if Babu was allowed to go scot-free.

Senior CPI(M) leader NN Krishnadas said the party’s state leadership must clarify if there is a harassment complaint against Babu. “I heard about such a complaint by a woman in TV news channels and papers. The State leadership of the party must clarify. If there is such a complaint against the district secretary, it must have been submitted before the state leadership,” he told local media.

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{{^usCountry}} At the same time, CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan rejected reports of such a complaint by a woman. “No such complaint is before the party,” he told reporters in Palakkad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the same time, CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan rejected reports of such a complaint by a woman. “No such complaint is before the party,” he told reporters in Palakkad. {{/usCountry}}

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The Congress on Monday demanded that the party transfer the complaint to the police for further action.