Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 17, 2019-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather

Former Gujarat Congress MLAs Alpesh Thakor and Dhaval Singh Zala join BJP

A prominent OBC leader and a former MLA from Radhanpur in Gujarat’s Patan district, Alpesh Thakore had said that he was “ignored and insulted” in the Congress.

india Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan TImes, New Delhi
alpesh thakor,alpesh thakor BJP,alpesh thakor Congress
Alpesh Thakor who was formerly with the Congress, joins the BJP in Ahmedabad.(ANI)

Former Gujarat Congress MLAs Alpesh Thakor and Dhaval Singh Zala join BJP in the presence of Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani.

Both Thakore and Zala had quit as MLAs on July 5, just ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections.Thakore who had been vocal about his differences with the Congress quit the party before the Lok Sabha elections in April-May.

A prominent OBC leader and a former MLA from Radhanpur in Gujarat’s Patan district, Alpesh Thakore had said that he was “ignored and insulted” in the Congress. Zala was the MLA from Bayad.

Both the leaders had earlier met Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel that led to speculations that they might join BJP.

The BJP has 104 MLAs in the 182-member Gujarat assembly. The Congress has 71 MLAs.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 16:58 IST

tags

more from india
trending topics