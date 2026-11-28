Former judges S Vaidyanathan, former Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court, and V Parthiban, former judge of the Madras High Court, travelled from Chennai to Madurai on Saturday following the Supreme Court’s suspension of the Board of Trustees of the Arulmigu Subramanya Swamy Temple at Tirupparankundram.

Retired judges V Parthipan and S Vaidhyanathan along with CRPF personnel arrived at Thirupparankundram Hill on Saturday. (HT Sourced Photo) more less

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The two judges met senior district officials and CRPF personnel as part of the process of assuming administrative control of the temple, located about 8km from Madurai. They arrived in the temple town on Saturday morning and drove to Residency Hotel, where media access was restricted as part of security arrangements, police said.

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The consultation meeting was held at the third floor of the hotel in presence of top CRPF personnel including Inspector General (IG) Thummala Vikram. According to people familiar with the matter, the meeting went over for more than 40 minutes.

Deep Dive Why did former judges travel to Tirupparankundram? The Supreme Court appointed S Vaidyanathan and V Parthiban as receivers after suspending the temple’s Board of Trustees. They travelled to take charge of temple administration and help ensure the Karthigai Deepam was lit at the Deepathoon. What did the former judges discuss with officials and CRPF personnel? They discussed the Deepathoon lamp-lighting arrangements, including the location, the nearby Dargah and the pathway up the hill. They also consulted HR&CE officials and heritage priests about the procedures for the ceremony. How was access to the hill managed during the Deepathoon lamp-lighting? CRPF personnel were deployed to maintain security and checked the identity cards of Muslim visitors before allowing them access to the hill. The Supreme Court also permitted members of the public to light the lamp while ensuring Dargah visitors could offer prayers.

Also Read:Deepathoon: Why the Supreme Court ordered the Karthigai Deepam to be lit on November 28

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{{^usCountry}} Discussions also focused on the spot where the ceremonial lamp would be lit at the Deepathoon, the location of the Dargah and the pathway leading up to the hill. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Discussions also focused on the spot where the ceremonial lamp would be lit at the Deepathoon, the location of the Dargah and the pathway leading up to the hill. {{/usCountry}}

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The Deepathoon (stone pillar) is located about 50 metres from the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah, while the Uchi Pillayar temple is about 250 metres from the pillar.

The former judges also consulted officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department and sthanika bhattars (heritage priests) on the procedures to be followed for lighting the ceremonial lamp.

On Friday, the Supreme Court reiterated its November 20 order directing that the Karthigai Deepam be lit at the Deepathoon. On November 24, the Tamil Nadu government failed to comply with the directive.

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The two former judges or the receivers should ensure that the ceremony is carried out properly.

The apex court also allowed members of the public to light the lamp on the hill on Saturday, while ensuring that members of Muslim groups could access the Dargah, also located atop the hill, to offer prayers.

Members of the Muslim community and various Muslim organisations arrived in large numbers on Saturday and queued up to climb the hill to offer prayers at the Dargah.

CRPF personnel, who arrived in the early hours of Saturday, checked the identity cards of Muslim visitors before allowing them access to the hill.