Former Tech Mahindra business head shot dead by neighbour over parking dispute in Faridabad

Former regional business head of Tech Mahindra’s Asia-Pacific region was shot dead by his neighbour following a dispute over parking in Faridabad’s Sector 21C on Friday night.

On complaint of the victim’s son, Shaurya Dhankhar, an FIR under section 103(1) (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act was registered at Surajkund police station on Saturday. (HT Photo / Representative)

The victim, Paramjith Dhankhar, was settled in Singapore and was presently working as the senior vice president of FPT Software Company Limited, which is headquartered in Vietnam.

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According to the police, the suspect, identified as Mohan Sharma, allegedly opened fire on Dhankhar with his licensed pistol, firing around 15 rounds, nine of which hit the victim, killing him on the spot.

On complaint of the victim’s son, Shaurya Dhankhar, an FIR under section 103(1) (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act was registered at Surajkund police station on Saturday, police said.

The accused has been absconding since the incident.

Dispute lasting several days

Police said the two families, who live in the same four-storey building, had been embroiled in a dispute for several days over parking and a dog being made to defecate in the parking area.

Dhankhar lived on the ground floor, while the accused lived on the second floor, investigators said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said that Sharma’s son allegedly used to make his dog defecate in the parking area, on which Dhankhar’s family repeatedly raised objections. The disagreement had led to several confrontations in the past few days, including an argument four to five days ago. The shooting {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said that Sharma’s son allegedly used to make his dog defecate in the parking area, on which Dhankhar’s family repeatedly raised objections. The disagreement had led to several confrontations in the past few days, including an argument four to five days ago. The shooting {{/usCountry}}

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On Friday night, the Dhankhar and Sharma again got into an argument over parking a vehicle, following which Sharma allegedly called Dhankhar out of his home and shot him multiple times with his licensed pistol.

Police said Dhankhar, who frequently travelled to Singapore for work, had returned to Faridabad on November 5 to attend his nephew’s wedding scheduled for November 24, police said.

District police teams, crime branches and forensic expert teams reached the spot after receiving information about the shooting. Investigators recovered several empty cartridges from the spot. Dhankhar’s body was taken to Badshah Khan Civil Hospital for autopsy.

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Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said Sharma fled from the spot soon after the incident.

“Multiple teams have been formed to arrest him as quickly as possible,” he said.